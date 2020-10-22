Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Altus Group to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2020 after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Altus Group executives Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer, and Angelo Bartolini, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.

Q3 2020 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date:   Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time:   5:00 p.m. (ET)
Webcast:   altusgroup.com (under Investor Relations)
Live Call:   1-800-273-9672 (toll-free North America) or 416-340-2216 (Toronto area)
Confirmation #:   4343347 (please reference this number when speaking with the operator to connect to the live call)
Replay:   A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,200 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include many of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited
Camilla Bartosiewicz
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com

