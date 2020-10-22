Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,229 in the last 365 days.

13th Annual Veteran’s Small Business Conference scheduled virtually for November 5

| Press Releases

Veteran entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a business are invited to attend the 14th Annual Veteran’s Small Business Conference, November 5. New this year, the event will be a full day of virtual events. 

 

The conference will run from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and will offer a variety of training and resources in three tracks as well as a discussion forum. The tracks are Start-Up, Growth, and Contracting & Certifications.

 

Topics include workforce development, ownership structures, networking & marketing, philanthropic giving and more. Keynote speakers are Pikes Peak National Bank President & CEO Robin Roberts and Eric Phillips of 3E’s Comedy Club. 

 

The conference, hosted by the Pikes Peak SBDC,  is free and open to all veteran-owned businesses. Participants are encouraged to register early at https://pikespeaksbdc.org/what-we-do/events/veterans-small-business-conference/  where you can also find a complete conference schedule. 

You just read:

13th Annual Veteran’s Small Business Conference scheduled virtually for November 5

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.