13th Annual Veteran’s Small Business Conference scheduled virtually for November 5

October 22, 2020 | Press Releases

Veteran entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a business are invited to attend the 14th Annual Veteran’s Small Business Conference, November 5. New this year, the event will be a full day of virtual events.

The conference will run from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and will offer a variety of training and resources in three tracks as well as a discussion forum. The tracks are Start-Up, Growth, and Contracting & Certifications.

Topics include workforce development, ownership structures, networking & marketing, philanthropic giving and more. Keynote speakers are Pikes Peak National Bank President & CEO Robin Roberts and Eric Phillips of 3E’s Comedy Club.

The conference, hosted by the Pikes Peak SBDC, is free and open to all veteran-owned businesses. Participants are encouraged to register early at https://pikespeaksbdc.org/what-we-do/events/veterans-small-business-conference/ where you can also find a complete conference schedule.