Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Oregon to Avoid Internet 'Freebies" and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For His Serious Approach About Compensation

"We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oregon or their family to get serious about compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation” — Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

PORTLAND , OREGON, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oregon or their family members to get serious about compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a discussion about compensation results. Mesothelioma compensation might exceed a million dollars for a Navy Veteran if they hire lawyers who know exactly what they are doing. Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste knows what he is doing when it comes to mesothelioma compensation for Navy Veterans as he would like to discuss anytime.

"The other important thing we want to alert a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Oregon to is online 'freebies' when it comes to mesothelioma. Please do not impulsively sign up for online 'freebies' involving calculators, one-minute compensation tests or other complete nonsense. We want a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Oregon to receive the best compensation-we do not them to be hassled around the clock by lawyers they have never heard of before. If you are a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Oregon or their family, please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-we are certain you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Portland, Eugene, Salem, Gresham, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Bend, Medford, Springfield, Corvallis or anywhere in Oregon. https://Oregon.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Oregon the Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Portland, Oregon: https://www.ohsu.edu/knight-cancer-institute.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma