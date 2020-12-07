Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Alaska to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Better Lawyer-Better Compensation Results

"The Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alaska to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. ” — Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

ANCHORAGE , ALASKA , USA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Alaska to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars-if the attorneys they hire know what they are doing. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers and he has helped people with mesothelioma in Alaska before. Erik Karst might be one of the few mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-who has been to Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "If you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Alaska or this is your family member-please do not impulsively start calling 'claims centers' or signup for compensation 'calculators' because these gimmicks are nonsense-that begs the question-why do business with less than honest attorneys. The US Navy does not sponsor a claims center for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma.

"Before a Navy Veteran in Alaska with mesothelioma or their family hires a lawyer, we are appealing to them to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Alaska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s free services are available to a Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in the State of Alaska including Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Eagle River, Homer, Palmer or Nome. https://Alaska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alaska we strongly recommend the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Alaska Regional Hospital-Anchorage: https://alaskaregional.com/.

* Providence Alaska Medical Center-Anchorage: https://alaska.providence.org/locations/p/pamc.

* The University of Washington Cancer Clinic:

https://www.seattlecca.org/diseases/mesothelioma-overview.cfm

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma