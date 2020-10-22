BEAUFORT COUNTY BUSINESS OWNER ARRESTED, RETAIL LICENSE REVOKED FOR $252,000 IN TAX DEBT

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Beaufort County automobile repair shop owner and charged him with operating without a retail license.

Thomas William Burrows III, 51, of Bluffton, had his retail license for Tommy's Mister Muffler & Service revoked on February 20, 2014 due to owing more than $252,000 in unpaid sales and withholding taxes, according to the arrest warrant. When his license was revoked, Burrows was advised to stop making retail sales. On August 24, 2020, Burrows' business was found operating and making retail sales.

If convicted, Burrows faces a maximum sentence of a $200 fine and/or 30 days in jail. He is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date news and announcements.