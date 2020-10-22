Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,233 in the last 365 days.

BEAUFORT COUNTY BUSINESS OWNER ARRESTED, RETAIL LICENSE REVOKED FOR $252,000 IN TAX DEBT

BEAUFORT COUNTY BUSINESS OWNER ARRESTED, RETAIL LICENSE REVOKED FOR $252,000 IN TAX DEBT

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Beaufort County automobile repair shop owner and charged him with operating without a retail license.

Thomas William Burrows III, 51, of Bluffton, had his retail license for Tommy's Mister Muffler & Service revoked on February 20, 2014 due to owing more than $252,000 in unpaid sales and withholding taxes, according to the arrest warrant. When his license was revoked, Burrows was advised to stop making retail sales. On August 24, 2020, Burrows' business was found operating and making retail sales.

If convicted, Burrows faces a maximum sentence of a $200 fine and/or 30 days in jail. He is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply. 

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.   

Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date news and announcements. 

You just read:

BEAUFORT COUNTY BUSINESS OWNER ARRESTED, RETAIL LICENSE REVOKED FOR $252,000 IN TAX DEBT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.