Tennessee Celebrates Child Health Month

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health invites all Tennesseans to celebrate Child Health Month this October! This annual event focuses on positively impacting the lives of children and their families by promoting physical, social and emotional health.

“As a pediatrician and a mother, keeping children safe and healthy is a top priority for me, especially as families face the additional challenges of COVID-19,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “We’re committed to supporting families with accurate and up-to-date information and resources to help protect, promote and improve the health of all Tennessee children.”

TDH reminds children and families of the importance of preventive practices that are especially important right now, like staying up to date on influenza and routine immunizations and wearing face coverings in public. Now more than ever, creating safe and nurturing relationships with children is critical in times of stress. A number of resources are available for parents:

kidcentraltn.com

Healthychildren.org

TDH Services including WIC, CHANT and Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs TDH is encouraging Tennesseans to “Mask Up for a Selfie” to promote good health practices that help prevent COVID-19. To participate, take a photo of your child or children wearing their face masks, and submit the photo along with the names of those pictured and the school or daycare facility the child attends to childhealthmonth@tn.gov to be featured on TDH social media sites. TDH is also hosting a Dance Across Tennessee virtual event at noon on Oct. 30 to encourage healthy activity.

Organizations across the state have activities planned for families throughout Child Health Month. TDH is providing a CHM virtual toolkit with details about these activities and ideas for planning your own. The toolkit includes sample social media messages, a CHM graphic, a poster and a sample newsletter. Find the toolkit at www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/mch/child-health-month-2020.html.

Visit the Child Health Month events calendar to find activities near you and to add your own events at www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/mch/child-health-month-2020/chm-events-calendar.html.

