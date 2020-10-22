Alpine Bearing has partnered with NTN Bearing Corp to support High Precision Bearings in the Machine Tool Market

Gives Alpine Priority Access to NTN OEM Bearings, Providing Customers With Immediate Access to Highly Specialized Ball and Roller Bearings

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Bearing , New England’s largest ball bearing distributor, has entered an agreement as a U.S.-based channel partner for NTN for High Precision Bearings used in the Machine Tool Market. NTN is one of the world's largest producers of premium quality ball and roller bearings. Through the partnership, which is an extension of Alpine’s longstanding status as an NTN authorized distributor, Alpine will have priority access to specialized lines of NTN precision parts, which can be difficult to procure and may require waits of up to a year.



“Many of NTN’s parts are so specialized and difficult to access that rebuilders have to resort to retrofitting standard bearings when repairing broken machines,” said Jim Levin, president of Alpine Bearing. “While this approach is common, it is far from ideal, as it nullifies warranties and results in suboptimal machine performance. Through our extended partnership with NTN, we’ll have access to NTN products and information that others do not have. We carry many of these hard-to-find parts in our regular inventory. Which means our customers will have immediate access to parts that would otherwise take months to arrive, if they could find them at all.”

As New England’s largest ball bearing distributor, the company regularly stocks thousands of products, with same day shipping available for most products. “We know how important it is for businesses to avoid downtime,” added Levin. “That’s why we are committed to having the best, and most accessible inventory of quality ball bearing parts. Our partnership with NTN will bolster the depth and breadth of our regular inventory, making even the most machine-specific parts readily available to customers.”

About Alpine Bearing

Since 1957, Alpine Bearing has sourced products from the industry’s leading manufacturers to ensure the delivery of high quality bearings to OEMs, distributors, rebuilders, and individuals. Alpine specializes in miniature and instrument, thin section, spindle, Thinex and torque tube, stainless, chrome, radial, angular contact, and ball screw support bearings of all precisions. With thousands of bearings in stock , same day shipping is available on most products.



Alpine Bearing has a Class 10,000 clean room and as a certified re-lubrication facility for New Hampshire Ball Bearing (NHBB) & Nippon Miniature Bearing (NMB), can customize bearings to suit customer needs. Alpine Bearing can also re-package bearings for optimum protection.

About NTN

Founded in 1918, NTN is one of the world's largest producers of premium quality ball and roller bearings, long recognized for the most stringent quality standards in the industry. With plants around the globe and a strong domestic manufacturing network, over 80% of the products sold by NTN in North America are made by one of the ten plants the company operates in the USA and Canada. NTN USA Corporation serves as the headquarters and holding company of NTN’s entities across the Americas, including its subsidiary companies for manufacturing and sales. For more information, visit www.ntnamericas.com .

