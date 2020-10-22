Smartronix Partners with the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency to Track Covid-19 Relief Funding

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, a Gartner Magic Quadrant recognized leader of next-generation cloud solutions and digital transformation, is pleased to support the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee’s (PRAC) beta launch of their new public website, https://www.pandemicoversight.gov/. Smartronix was contracted to deliver a rich and immersive website to empower public engagement with the PRAC and provide insight into the use of CARES Act funds. As a Microsoft Gold and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) Partner, Smartronix is leveraging their Cloud Assured Managed Services (CAMS) platform to support state-of-the-art private, public, and hybrid cloud solutions for highly regulated workloads.



The PRAC was established by the CARES Act within the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency to promote transparency and oversight of the approximately $2.6 trillion in economic relief and other funding provided by the Federal Government to U.S. citizens, businesses, medical providers, and impacted industries. The PRAC established and maintains the pandemicoversight.gov website to provide public transparency and illustrate the allocation of CARES Act funding.

Smartronix, a U.S.-based company, that designs, builds, manages, and secures the world's mission- critical cloud solutions, was tasked to deliver a series of capabilities to the PRAC to help them achieve their mission. Smartronix’ team of industry thought leaders from Mobomo, Domo, Woolpert, Grant Thornton, and Microsoft worked with the PRAC to redesign and launch the new site in less than seven weeks. Robert Groat, Executive Vice President of Smartronix, said “We understood that the U.S. Government was at an inflection and tasked an enormous undertaking to the PRAC to provide the public with proper oversight and transparency during these challenging times. We wanted the website to be inviting and easy to use and our plan was to bring in the best data visualization tools, Designers, Geospatial Experts, and Fraud and Analytics Reporting Experts to develop a robust platform that the PRAC can use to provide real-time information and tools to the public."

During the coming months, the Smartronix-led Team will continue to deliver capabilities to the PRAC. The beta website provides:

Interactive maps to find coronavirus-related spending in your state, city, county, congressional district—right down to your zip code.

The ability to track coronavirus funding by agency providing money.

A PRAC Hotline form that allows the public to report potential fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement of coronavirus relief funding.

The ability to browse the robust Reports Library to see Inspector General’s reports on how agency pandemic response programs are performing and how they could be improved.

Resource pages that provides answers to questions about housing, loans, health, and more.

Educational information on common coronavirus scams like fake vaccines.

About Smartronix

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages, and secures the world's mission-critical cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next generation multi-cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, solution automation; and has created an industry-leading FedRAMP and DoD-accredited CAMS and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, please visit https://www.smartronix.com.

