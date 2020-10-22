Green Boom Partners with Twin Specialties to Provide Manufacturers with Environmentally Friendly Oil-Spill Absorbents
Distributor teams up with Green Boom to give companies the most ‘green’ oil cleanup on the market
The team at Green Boom is thrilled to be working with Twin Specialties to increase our impact across the country.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Boom, a revolutionary line of eco-friendly absorbent products, is excited to announce a partnership with Twin Specialties Corp to provide their customers with 100 percent biodegradable oil spill prevention, response and remediation products. Twin Specialties will offer Green Boom’s ‘green’ absorbents including booms, socks, pillows and loose absorbent.
— Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma
“The team at Green Boom is thrilled to be working with Twin Specialties to increase our impact across the country,” said Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma. “We can’t wait to see the impacts of our absorbents on the environment, companies’ cleanup time and spending.”
Available in industry-standard sized pillows, socks, booms along with custom sizes, Green Boom’s products are made from patent-pending biomass up-cycling technologies that use sustainably sourced agricultural wastes and textiles. Led by a team with broad chemical engineering experience, Green Boom created a technology that converts renewable, biodegradable and low-value agricultural materials into water-repellent, oil-only absorbents.
“As a small business, Twin Specialties cares for businesses’ needs and is looking forward to providing our customers with Green Boom’s revolutionary product,” said Twin Specialties Sales and Marketing Director Matt Petrosky. “We have a lot of offerings in our catalog, and these absorbents are very unique based on their impact on the environment along with the ease of use.”
Since 1955, Twin Specialties has been providing high-quality oils and chemicals to manufacturers. With high-quality service and a diverse menu of products to meet any and all operational requirements, the company is committed to improving its customers’ manufacturing.
For more information about Green Boom, please visit www.greenboom.com. For more information about Twin Specialties, please visit www.twinoils.com. To purchase Green Boom’s products from Twin Specialties, please visit industrialfluidsmfg.twinoils.com/category/absorbents.
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn