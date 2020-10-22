Stori™, the smart cannabis storage company, integrates Boveda®, the global leader in 2-way humidity control
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stori joined with Boveda to empower cannabis consumers and patients with the best-in-class cannabis storage solution that protects terpenes from evaporation.
Stori is a purpose-built cannabis storage device designed for cannabis consumers and patients who want to stop hiding their cannabis. To fight cannabis stigma, Stori created a stylish storage solution that complements today’s home décor. Now, consumers can proudly display their cultivars in their living spaces. Keeping flower at hand is much more practical—and convenient—than stowing it away in Mason jars, Ziploc® bags or shoeboxes.
Stori comes with a Case that holds six Pods and six Tubes. Made from food-safe aluminum, the Pods and Tubes can store a variety of cannabis products, including flower, edibles, concentrates, capsules, and vape pods. The airtight Pods, which hold up to seven grams of cannabis, are custom designed to hold the enclosed humidity control in their lids. This holder ensures that the Boveda stays securely in place when consumers access their flower.
“The humidity pack holder was one of the great suggestions we got from consumers and patients we interviewed. It was clear that maintaining quality was a top priority, and relevant to frequent and occasional consumers. This is why we’re so excited about our partnership with Boveda, as they are synonymous with quality and the trusted source when it comes to humidity packs,” said Karina Karassev, Co-Founder of Stori.
Boveda is a patented 2-way humidity control for moisture-sensitive products, such as cannabis. Only Boveda can create a monolayer shield of purified water over the trichome to protect terpenes from evaporation and degradation. Even in an airtight cannabis container like Stori Pods, 40% of terpenes can be lost in a week without the protection of a terpene shield. Terpenes are the organic compounds responsible for the aroma and flavors in cannabis and influence its effects. Saving terpenes, consumers enjoy a better, smoother and more enjoyable experience.
Based on maintaining the ideal humidity conditions that protect flower, Boveda automatically adds and removes moisture as needed. Boveda is FDA-compliant and contains an all-natural saltwater solution in its packaging membrane.
“Stori recognized that style and substance go hand-in-hand when designing this innovative cannabis container,” said Sean Knutsen, president and CEO, Boveda Inc. “Most people don’t realize that without precise 2-way humidity control terpenes continually evaporate from cannabis, even while in airtight containers. Lost terpenes mean lost aroma, flavor, and efficacy. Integrating Boveda into the Stori Pod lid creates a microscopic layer of water molecules around the trichomes to serve as a terpene shield. With it, you’ll enjoy an unparalleled experience that’s safe, effective, and pleasurable.”
Stori’s collaboration with Boveda is perfect timing for holiday gift-giving. Both Stori and Boveda companies have a number of activities planned for the 2020 holiday season and beyond, with a goal to help consumers stop hiding cannabis, and save the terps.
About Boveda
Boveda is The Original Terpene Shield™. Consumers use Boveda to protect the passions in life—from top-shelf cannabis and premium cigars to wooden fretted and stringed musical instruments. Through Boveda’s all-natural salt solution, moisture-sensitive products are protected faster and for longer periods of time. Placing Boveda in a cannabis storage container, humidor or instrument case, gives consumers confidence they’re doing everything they can to achieve quality and excellence and prevent humidity fluctuations from degrading the things they love most.
About RCU - Responsible Cannabis Use
RCU - Responsible Cannabis Use is a cannabis education company offering a number of educational products including Stori, the smart cannabis storage. RCU offers Stori to consumers, retailers, and brands looking to fight cannabis stigma with safety, function, and design.
