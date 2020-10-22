Lane Restriction Begins Next Week on Route 54 in Danville, Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction starting next week on Route 54, just north of the intersection with Route 11 in Danville, Montour County, for work on the levee.

On Monday, October 26 through Friday, November 13, between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will be installing a new access ramp to the levee. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while work is being performed.

No work will be performed during the weekends. Work is expected to be completed Friday, November 13, weather permitting.

Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

