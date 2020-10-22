Bold Group Enhances Alarm Monitoring with ONVIF Video Verification

/EIN News/ -- Colorado Springs, Colo., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bold Group , an industry-leading purveyor of alarm monitoring, integrated financial solutions, and cybersecurity solutions for the electronic security industry, is bolstering its Manitou automation software with the addition of an ONVIF-compliant Video Control Center (VCC), which integrates alarm handling and video verification into one system. This integration drives efficiency for operators with the need to monitor only one alarm system, improving response times and speeding up communications, thanks to faster verification.

ONVIF (Open Network Video Interface Forum) is an open industry forum that provides standardized interfaces for interoperability of IP-based physical security products.

Manitou’s VCC is capable of connecting to numerous systems, eliminating the cost associated with multiple integrations. One ONVIF module takes the place of purchasing new drivers, licenses and separate video management systems.

“Video verification is becoming a requirement of jurisdictions throughout the U.S., and video-verified alarms are given priority by law enforcement, making verification capability a competitive advantage for alarm monitoring companies,” said Matt Narowski, President of Bold Group. “Implementing Manitou’s VCC with ONVIF compliance virtually guarantees a monitoring center’s video management system will grow into the future. The open standards and consistent expansion of the ONVIF organization create almost endless possibilities for new integrations as more companies join and add their technologies.

Manitou’s VCC automatically displays available pre- and post-alarm video, while streaming video gives operators the ability to immediately identify the true nature of an event. This enhanced performance enables video to appear faster, meaning operators can verify events faster. Monitoring centers are also able to reduce their number of false alarms by verifying video for intruder presence before contacting authorities.

The Manitou Video Control Center is fully compliant for Profiles S, T and G, allowing it to operate with a wide range of ONVIF-compatible recording devices from top manufacturers.

# # #

About Bold Group

For over three decades, the Bold Group has served the electronic security industry with the most comprehensive array of alarm monitoring and integrated financial management solutions tailored to achieve optimal business performance. Bold Group’s product portfolio features the renowned alarm monitoring systems Manitou, stages™, and SIMS. These leading alarm monitoring systems are complemented by the industry’s top accounting and business management systems: the SedonaOffice suite and the bestselling AlarmBiller system. For more information on Bold Group, visit www.boldgroup.com or call 1-800-255-BOLD.

Jill Petersen (206) 683-5225 Jill.Petersen@ballardcomms.com