/EIN News/ -- WISeKey and OpSec Security Partnership Establishes Trust Between Brands and their Customers through Improved Customer Engagement

WISeKey and OpSec have entered into a partnership to offer secure and digitally enabled products to better protect brands’ product and services from counterfeiting and empower authentic customer engagement

Geneva, Switzerland / Lancaster, PA, USA – October 22, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company and OpSec Security (“OpSec”), a leading global provider of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions and platforms, today announced that they have joined forces to deliver a seamless solution for product authentication and trusted customer engagements.

Current market conditions have created the need for a rapid transformation to online and digital customer engagement strategies. The combination of secure NFC technology from WISeKey integrated with the OpSec InSight® product journey tracking platform enables brands to directly connect their products with their customers while providing an authentic and personalized experience.

A brand protection program employing WISeKey’s NanoSeal® & VaultIC® secure NFC technology will further establish trust and customer confidence by ensuring product engagements actually happened via a true and secure NFC tap of the product. Using SKU-level information dynamically referenced from the OpSec InSight® platform, brand owners empower customers to authenticate their products and engage with the brand for an authentic and personalized product and brand experience. Brands are also then empowered with meaningful data for additional messaging and marketing.

WISeKey’s Chief Revenue Officer, Ben Stump, commented, “We are excited to expand our relationship with OpSec to deliver this vital next-generation solution to brands who want to be able to not only digitally protect their products but also digitally engage with their consumers. We believe that engaged customers are more informed. A more secure and sophisticated way to engage with customers before and after the sale will lead to increased customer affinity for these brands.”

OpSec’s Digital Operations Director, Adam Cusumano stated, “By integrating WISeKey’s secure NFC tag technology with our OpSec InSight® platform we have created a solution that empowers brands to seamlessly achieve their product authentication and secure NFC-enabled consumer engagement initiatives.”

To learn more about WISeKey’s and OpSec’s solutions, visit WISeKey.com and opsecsecurity.com .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

About OpSec:

OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for thousands of companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec Security, Inc. operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com. Follow OpSec on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

