Biz2Credit Unveils Rebranding, New Logo for Its Biz2X Lending Platform for Banks

Digital Lending Platform Gives Banks AI-Driven Loan Management for Business Banking

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit Inc., the leader in online small business finance, today unveiled new branding for Biz2X ® , its global SaaS platform to enable financial institutions to provide a customized online lending experience for their small and midsize business customers.



The Biz2X Platform has been an instant hit with banks who needed to convert their lending operations to digital almost overnight because of the coronavirus pandemic and the launch of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which has provided access to capital for more than 5 million struggling businesses during the pandemic.

The platform is the natural outgrowth of Biz2Credit’s established leadership in digitization of the loan application process. Biz2X has been adopted by partners including HSBC, Popular Bank, ACAP and AICPA’s CPA.com, which all have chosen Biz2X to launch new online lending initiatives.

Since the Federal Government passed the CARES Act in March in response to the pandemic, Biz2X has been the platform of choice for many institutions trying to manage the complicated PPP loan application and loan forgiveness processes. With enhanced loan management, servicing, risk analytics and a configurable customer journey, Biz2X is helping banks like these run their lending operations more efficiently on a large scale.

“With the branding announcement today, our company is signaling its intention of continuing our leadership in the FinTech software-as-a-service (SaaS) space,” said Biz2Credit CEO Rohit Arora, whose company launched the Biz2X Platform 18 months ago. “The new branding for Biz2X reflects the importance of the software part of our business, which has boomed this year. We are making a strategic commitment to being a trusted FinTech platform provider to banks both large and small.”

Since early 2020, more than 50,000 loan applications have flowed through Biz2X to lenders, streamlining the PPP lending and forgiveness process for these government-backed loans for small businesses.

“No one is integrating banks and digital platforms as effectively as Biz2Credit’s Biz2X Platform has done,” Arora added. “The technology incorporates the requirements of not only PPP loans, but also the SBA’s popular 7(a) and 504 loans in order to streamline the processing of these business loan applications.”

Biz2X uses a streamlined user interface, AI-driven analytics and a customizable white label interface to help banks enhance their core services such as offering focused customer service, growing their lending portfolio and increasing the use of their products. The Biz2X Platform offers end-to-end loan management features, including:

Loan Level Pricing

Risk Analytics Tool Suite

Credit Policies Configured to Banks’ Needs

Intelligent, Dynamic Application for Each Product Type

Low-to-No IT Work Required

Cross-Device Compatibility

In the conventional banking model, the lending process is paperwork-heavy for the customer and both time-consuming and expensive for the bank. The Biz2X Platform is designed to streamline that process for everyone.

"Biz2X is built on the same technology that has helped Biz2Credit become the premier digital lending platform for small businesses. Our clients get to use that expertise to automate their small business lending and improve their pricing and credit decisions,” said Arora, one of the nation’s leading experts in small business finance.

Biz2Credit has been perfecting and optimizing its online financing platform since 2007 for over 250,000 small business customers. Biz2X provides this proprietary technology to banks so they can make accurate credit decisions in real-time and offer loans to their small business clients within a day.

“Our new branding for Biz2X reflects our vision for the business lending industry: fresh and innovation-driven,” said Vineet Tyagi, Global Chief Technology Officer at Biz2Credit. “Biz2X is built on a microservices architecture that makes integrations into the rest of the complex financial ecosystem fast and easy. It is SOC-2 certified, which means it meets the industry’s highest standard for security. We have designed the platform to deploy rapidly for lenders to respond to market trends, including crises such as the global pandemic.”

To learn more about the Biz2X Platform, visit www.biz2x.com.

About Biz2Credit and Biz2X

Biz2Credit was founded in 2007 with one goal: make the business financing process work better for lenders and their customers. Biz2Credit’s mission is to provide small businesses with industry-leading financing solutions throughout their lifecycle in a flexible and transparent environment. The company offers the Biz2X Platform to banks and other financial institutions to allow them to better manage loan processes and related risks. For more information about Biz2Credit and Biz2X, visit www.Biz2Credit.com and www.Biz2X.com.