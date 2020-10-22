Coronavirus - Guinea: COVID-19 Awareness Campaign in Nzerekore, Guinea

A World Health Organization (WHO) team goes door-to-door in Nzerekore, Guinea, to raise awareness about COVID-19 & the important prevention measures. Communities can control the spread of the virus by wearing masks, keeping a distance & frequently practicing hand hygiene.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
