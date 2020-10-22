KLS can help homeowners, tenants and landlords in Wyandotte County through new program

The Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has awarded $1 million to help those in danger of being evicted or losing their homes through foreclosure as a result of the coronavirus-caused recession in Greater Kansas City, according to the Mid-America Regional Council.

Eviction prevention is one of the three areas the fund will address. It also will support programs to increase COVID-19 testing and other public health efforts supporting vulnerable populations and essential workers, child care and out-of-school time programs, along with broader digital access to support remote learning, economic opportunities and telehealth, according to MARC.

The eviction prevention program will provide resources including legal representation from Kansas Legal Services and financial assistance to prevent evictions; advocacy for homeowners focused on loan modification, foreclosure prevention and assistance navigating the foreclosure process, as well as financial assistance to prevent foreclosures; and case management, including help finding new housing.

Renters facing eviction may receive legal assistance to halt the eviction and funds to help pay past-due rent, according to a spokesman. Homeowners facing foreclosure may receive assistance to restructure their loans. In some counties, there are also funds available to help pay utility bills.

Individuals needing assistance are asked to call 211, United Way of Greater Kansas City’s help and information line, or visit the website at https://uwgkc.myresourcedirectory.com. They will be directed to the appropriate social service agency for help. In some cases, the call specialist can help with necessary forms while on the call.

During the federal eviction moratorium in effect until Dec. 31, 2020, those facing eviction also need to file a declaration to avoid being evicted for non-payment of rent but may still seek help from 211.

The eviction prevention effort is coordinated by United Way of Greater Kansas City and supports an overlapping set of initiatives to provide legal and social services. Heartland Center for Jobs and Freedom, Kansas Legal Services, Legal Aid of Western Missouri and the legal clinic at the UMKC School of Law will provide legal services, and more than a dozen social services agencies will provide direct service to clients in the metro area.

“Having a lawyer meant the difference between me and my kids being housed or being on the streets when our landlord sued us,” said a client of Heartland Center for Jobs and Freedom.