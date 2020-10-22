G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS HOLDINGS LTD. ANNOUNCES FILING OF SEC REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED NASDAQ INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

/EIN News/ -- Tel Aviv and New York , Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (“GMed”), a telehealth, medical device, and remote patient monitoring company providing clinical-grade solutions for consumers, medical professionals, and healthcare institutions, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. Application has been made for listing the ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the proposed ticker symbol “GMVD.”

The proposed US$30,000,000 offering (not including the underwriters’ over-allotment option) has a proposed price range of between US$5.00 and US$7.00 per share. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size, price or other terms of the offering.

Boustead Securities, LLC and Fosun Hani Securities Limited are acting as co-lead underwriters for GMed’s proposed offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Boustead Securities, LLC, 6 Venture, Suite 395, Irvine, CA 92618 USA, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: +1 (949) 502-4408, or by email at offerings@boustead1828.com ; or Fosun Hani Securities Limited, Suite 2101-2105, 21/F, Champion Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: +852 2979 6988, or by email at project.gmed@fosunhani.com ; or copies may also be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

G Medical Innovations Holdings LTD Contact: Brendan Dekauwe, Director brendan@gmedinnovations.com