Top Key Companies Pivots to Nebulizers Market for Growth into the Lucrative Area [2020-2027]

Nebulizers Market by Product Type (Ultrasonic, Portable, Stand Alone, Pneumatic, Breath-Actuated, Vented, Mesh, Vibrating mesh, Static Mesh) - [2020-2027]NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high growth is attributed to the rising incidence rate of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing demand for home healthcare devices, and rising geriatric population. Moreover, rising consumption of alcohol, tobacco, ultra-processed products, including sugar-sweetened beverages is a major cause behind the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases in North America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, about 14% of deaths in adults aged 30 to 70 years in North America are caused due to tobacco consumption. Thus, an increase in the number of smokers and environmental pollution is anticipated to increase the demand for Nebulizers Market.
Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak across the globe has accelerated the demand for devices to efficiently control the spread of this respiratory infection. Since the treatment for this infection is currently unavailable, critical care medical equipment are playing a vital role in pain management in patients suffering with COVID-19 infection, mainly in the form of shortness of breath. As the coronavirus cases accelerate, many countries are facing critical shortage of ventilators and meter dose inhalers. However, there are concerns raised on the safety profile of respiratory devices for transmission of the infection. According to a recent report by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), these devices, when used on the patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, are likely to increase the risk of transmission of infections among patients as well as healthcare professionals. However, many pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of effective therapies for the treatment of the Covid- 19 infection, which will be chiefly administered via these devices. For instance, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently studying the potential benefit of nebulized treatment using Ampion in SARS-CoV-2-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome. The generation of positive response from clinical study is anticipated to propel the nebulizer market growth. Moreover, if medical device companies strongly emphasize on the development of advanced devices in this segment that reduce the generation aerosols, then there is a stronger possibility of upsurge in the growth of this market amid the coronavirus pandemic.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do so over the Forecast Period
The North American nebulizer market is growing, due to the continuous innovations in technology. As the population in the region follows a fast-moving lifestyle, patients are looking for more portable nebulizer devices that can be transferred easily in time of need for patients suffering from asthma and other airway diseases.
In addition, healthcare cost containment issues, post economic crisis in the United States, have required the government to introduce new strategies to reduce patient stays in hospitals. This provided impetus to homecare services, which in turn, created a favorable environment for the growth of the nebulizer market.
The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.
Competitive Landscape
The key players within the global nebulizers market include, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Omron Healthcare Co., Covidien plc, GE Healthcare Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Inc. Ltd, CareFusion Corporation, PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc. and GF Health Products, Inc. These organizations are expanding their business to include emerging economies such as, Japan, China, India and South Korea.
KEY DELIVERABLES
The global nebulizer market is segmented into two major categories: Product Type and geography.
MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE
• Ultrasonic Nebulizers
o Portable Nebulizers
o Stand Alone Nebulizers
• Pneumatic Nebulizer
o Breath-Actuated Nebulizers
o Vented Nebulizers
• Mesh Nebulizers
o Vibrating mesh nebulizers
o Static Mesh Nebulizers
MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
