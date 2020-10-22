Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Training for New Data Stewards – Tuesday, October 27 – 9:00 am | Nebraska Department of Education

Public Schools and Special Purpose Schools Only

New Data Seward Training – “Data Reporting 101” session will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:00 am – 10:00 am. This is a Training session – NOT a Workday.

Join Zoom Meeting Meeting ID: 969 9090 1875 Passcode: 232006

This training is designed for district Data Stewards that are new.  This training may also be beneficial for new District Administrators (Superintendents).

Agenda will include: Quick overview NDE main website NDE Portal —  Activation Codes Who report data Data Collections Tab —  Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) —  Other stand-alone collections/reports Student and Staff Tab —  ADVISER Person ID —  Staff Reporting —  NDE Staff ID —  NSSRS Validation —  ADVISER Validation Resources NDE Bulletin NDE Helpdesk

