Training for New Data Stewards – Tuesday, October 27 – 9:00 am | Nebraska Department of Education

Public Schools and Special Purpose Schools Only

New Data Seward Training – “Data Reporting 101” session will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:00 am – 10:00 am. This is a Training session – NOT a Workday.

Join Zoom Meeting Meeting ID: 969 9090 1875 Passcode: 232006

This training is designed for district Data Stewards that are new. This training may also be beneficial for new District Administrators (Superintendents).

Agenda will include: Quick overview NDE main website NDE Portal — Activation Codes Who report data Data Collections Tab — Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) — Other stand-alone collections/reports Student and Staff Tab — ADVISER Person ID — Staff Reporting — NDE Staff ID — NSSRS Validation — ADVISER Validation Resources NDE Bulletin NDE Helpdesk