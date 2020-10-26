The Barnes Firm Launches Independent Law Practice Across New York

The Barnes Firm now has offices open to serve the Buffalo, Rochester, New York City and Long Island communities.

A dynamic roster of experienced lawyers will carry on the legacy of late prominent personal injury attorney, military veteran and community leader Steve Barnes.

I look forward to building upon our legal team’s many decades of successes, especially as we move forward and honor the legacy of my brother and firm founder, Steve Barnes.” — Richard Barnes, president of The Barnes Firm

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past Monday, The Barnes Firm officially announced the opening of its new, independent legal practice offices in Buffalo, Rochester, New York City and Long Island. The firm, founded by the late prominent attorney and military veteran Steve Barnes, will feature an elite team of experienced legal professionals to provide a diverse offering of personal injury services.

In another release, the law practice further relayed that, “The Barnes Firm has operated in California since 2014, winning millions of dollars in settlements for its clients. The existing West Coast operation includes tenured attorneys with decades of experience in personal injury cases. As the firm launches its New York state practice, The Barnes Firm will employ its talented team of top legal professionals to build upon a legacy of tremendous success on behalf of its clients and bring the vision of Empire State native and legal industry giant Steve Barnes to fruition.”

“At The Barnes Firm, we’ve built an exceptional team of trusted trial attorneys with the experience to get our clients the best result possible,” said Richard Barnes, president of The Barnes Firm. “I look forward to building upon our legal team’s many decades of successes, especially as we move forward and honor the legacy of my brother and firm founder, Steve Barnes.”

With more than 40 attorneys across New York and California, The Barnes Firm offers extensive expertise and legal counsel on personal injury cases including motor vehicle accidents, medical injuries, workplace injuries, aviation accidents, nursing home negligence, wrongful death, products liability and litigation. The firm additionally noted that, “with a premier team of talented attorneys, we are committed to helping victims and their families achieve the best result possible for their cases and recover the maximum compensation after an injury.”

“My colleagues and I take great pride in bettering the communities we serve by helping clients achieve the best result possible,” Barnes further said. “We have built a tremendous legacy within our markets, and our team looks forward to continuing this important work for years to come.”

In addition to earning high marks and the continued trust of satisfied clients, attorneys of The Barnes Firm have repeatedly been recognized within the industry for excellence in the legal field. Awards and accreditations for many attorneys of The Barnes Firm include honors from:

--The Best Lawyers in America for legal ability and professional ethics

--Million Dollar Advocates Forum for achieving verdicts or settlements of $2 million or more

--Super Lawyers based on a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

“This is a moment of unparalleled pride,” Barnes said. “The Barnes Firm is one of the largest injury law firms in the United States, and as we look to the future of this talented and dynamic team, we will continue to work hard, build trust and drive success for our clients and communities.”

For further information about The Barnes Firm, its practice areas and success on behalf of past clients, please contact the firm via their website or call the Law Offices of The Barnes Firm at 1-800-800-0000.