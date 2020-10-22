Flue Gas Desulfurization Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- Flue gas desulfurization systems have witnessed unprecedented adoption in the current years, owing to rise in concerns pertaining to increase in pollution and environment protection. In addition, factors such as a rise in number of industries and increase in awareness regarding health hazards caused due to air pollution drive the adoption of flue gas desulfurization systems.
As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flue gas desulfurization market was pegged at $17.86 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $25.06 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, top winning strategies, key segments, and competitive scenario.
The global gas desulfurization market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography.
Based on technology, the market is divided into wet FGD systems, spray dry FGD systems, and dry FGD systems. The wet FGD systems segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. However, the dry FGD system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
The global flue gas desulfurization market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
By application, the power plants segment is expected to account for the maximum share during the forecast period. This is attributed to a surge in the need for flue gas desulfurization systems to control the discharge of SO2 and other gaseous pollutants. Region wise, Asia-Pacific is the most productive segment in the flue gas desulfurization systems market.
Key Findings of the Study:
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging flue gas desulfurization system market trends and dynamics.
• The key market players within the flue gas desulfurization systems market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the flue gas desulfurization systems industry.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the flue gas desulfurization systems market trends and its emerging opportunities.
• In-depth flue gas desulfurization systems market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026
The key players in this market adopted business expansion and acquisition as their key strategies to cater to increase in consumer demands. Furthermore, they launched energy-effective flue gas desulfurization systems of different types and capacities to strengthen their market position. The key players profiled in this report include Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., GE Power, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd, S.A. HAMON, and Thermax Ltd.
