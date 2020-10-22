Iconic musicians unite for Concert for Artsakh

Sebu Simonian, Serj Tankian, and other musical artists unite to raise awareness and funds for Artsakh in a live-streamed concert for peace

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Armenia and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) are proud to host Concert for Artsakh — a global musical event that will raise awareness and funds for Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and its people, who continue to endure indiscriminate bombing and attack by the forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and terrorist groups.

“When the war broke out, it became our responsibility to bring together artists for peace,” said Hayk Arsenyan, Director of the Performing Arts Department of AGBU. “Now, the voices of these Armenian musicians from across the world and on the ground in Artsakh will resonate with millions and bring awareness to Artsakh’s struggle for peace.”

The concert will premiere on Youtube and Facebook Live on October 26, and feature Capital Cities’ Sebu Simonian, System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, soprano Natalie Aroyan, violinist Ara Malikian, jazz and folk musician Arto Tunçboyacıyan, Voices of Artsakh, Areni Agbabian, and others.

Take part in Concert for Artsakh by pressing “Going” on the Creative Armenia Facebook Event and joining on October 26 at 10AM PST / 1PM EST / 9PM Artsakh time.

“It is the calling of artists to join forces in these times, and to become a creative force for Artsakh,” said Anush Ter-Khachatryan, Director of Programs at Creative Armenia. “We are proud to host our global musicians, as they raise awareness, funds, and spirit for Artsakh.”

Creative Armenia, a global arts foundation for the Armenian people, pursues a mandate to discover, develop, produce, and promote innovative talent.

AGBU, a trusted name across the diaspora for over a century, has opened many doors for talented Armenians through such offerings as university-level performing arts scholarships, summer internships, and professional programs, such as the Musical Armenia Program and Sayat Nova International Composition Competition—all under the aegis of the AGBU Performing Arts Department, established in the United States in 2012 and in Europe in 2016.

