SunCoast Alliance for Lifelong Learning [SCALL] Launches FREE Online Expo; Including How to Improve Brain Health, Nov 14

SARASOTA, FL, US, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunCoast Alliance for Lifelong Learning [SCALL] Launches First Free, Online Expo; Including How to Avoid Isolation & Improve Brain Health Performance, Nov 14

According to recent studies, the pandemic has caused a rise in anxiety and depression. Attendees will get insights into the latest brain health research to stay positive, avoid isolation and live a longer healthier life, at the upcoming SunCoast Alliance for Lifelong Learning (SCALL) event.

“ONLINE LEARNING SAVED MY LIFE DURING LOCKDOWN,” said a Glenridge student according to Danelle Gilberti, Program Manager, Adult and Community Enrichment (ACE).

SCALL is the umbrella nonprofit organization for the top 20 local member organizations representing tens of thousands of learners in Sarasota and Manatee counties. "As Sarasota is ranked #1 Best Places to Retire by U.S. News & World Report for 2020; it’s important to highlight the vast educational opportunities available to new residents and locals to stay positive and engaged,” says Sam Samelson, Founder and Interim President of SCALL.

NOVEMBER is LIFELONG LEARNING MONTH

November has been designated Lifelong Learning Month by official proclamation by the Sarasota and Manatee counties and city of Sarasota commissioners. The upcoming SCALL event will feature a keynote session by Nicci Kobritz, CEO, Center for Brain Health on understanding why lifelong learning stimulates cognitive function and what programs have a positive impact. A panel discussion and special showcases will feature a variety of educational opportunities available in Sarasota and Manatee Counties on Saturday, November 14, 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. “We’ve launched many new Free online classes to address the diverse needs of our community, including the LGBTQ+ initiative on purposeful living – sponsored by Right at Home,” says Lynne Anast, Director of Lifelong Learning, Senior Friendship Centers. Visit: https://www.suncoastlifelonglearning.org/scall-event-2020/ to register.

Topics include:

√ How to avoid isolation during Covid-19

√ How to actually Increase your brain cells later in life

√ Examples of how lifelong learning keeps adult seniors young

√ New ways to Improve your quality of life online

The Expo is sponsored by Iberia Bank, Herald Tribune, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Community Foundation of Sarasota County and One Day University.