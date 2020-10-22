Quinto Annibale elected Chair of Villa Colombo Vaughan's Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VAUGHAN, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accomplished lawyer and inspirational leader Quinto Annibale has been elected Chair of the Board of Directors of Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre (Villa Colombo Vaughan), at their 2019 Annual General Meeting. Opened in 2004, Villa Colombo Vaughan, part of the Villa Charities Inc. group of organizations, prides itself on offering culturally sensitive long-term care and services to maximize meaningful living, dignity and independence for the 160 residents who call the accredited facility home.



“Villa Colombo Vaughan is a remarkable organization that I have been honoured to be a part of over many years in different roles,” said Mr. Annibale. “We have a wonderful culture and an amazing group of staff that are committed to our residents. It is a tremendous privilege for me to be elected as the Chair and I am committed to building upon the positive legacy established by the outgoing Chair, Rina Tiberini and my fellow board members.”

Quinto Annibale practices municipal, land use planning and development law. He has over 30 years of experience as an advocate, appearing before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (formerly the OMB) in hundreds of cases. He has practiced his entire career as a lawyer at Loopstra Nixon.

Mr. Annibale is passionate about improving healthcare for seniors and the community at large. In addition to his involvement at Villa Colombo Vaughan, Quinto has held many other volunteer positions both at community and provincial levels. He has always remained true to serving those in need and recognizes the many strengths of Villa Colombo Vaughan. He will continue to nurture their vibrant community that honours Italian culture and heritage.

Mr. Annibale succeeds Rina Tiberini, who served as Board Chair since 2011.

“On behalf of all members of the Villa Colombo Vaughan community, I want to thank Rina for the long and extraordinary dedication and leadership she has provided to our organization,” Mr. Annibale said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Rina in our new roles through the coming years.”

Quinto Annibale has been a part of the Villa Colombo Vaughan community for the last 14 years, serving the board with distinction. Through his tenure, he has held the position of Board Secretary and for the past four years the position of Vice-Chair.

Also elected to the Villa Colombo Vaughan Board of Directors for 2020-2021 are:

1st Vice-Chair: Rina Tiberini

2nd Vice-Chair: Edward Mancinelli

Secretary: Pina Falbo

Treasurer: Stephen Shulman

Directors:

Anthony Baldassarra

Dr. Kristin Terenzi

Piera Segreto

Enzo Di Iorio

Anthony Messina

Joline Moore

Ex-Officio: Santo Veltri

Past Chair: Rina Tiberini

About Villa Colombo Vaughan

Opened in 2004, Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre (Villa Colombo Vaughan) is an accredited facility that provides culturally sensitive long-term care and services to maximize meaningful living, dignity and independence for each of its 160 residents. Villa Colombo Vaughan continually creates and fosters dedicated partnerships with numerous organizations within the community to enhance its high-quality care to seniors in the community. Situated on a beautiful 16-acre northern campus in quiet Kleinburg, Ontario, the home is comprised of six separate casas located with our state-of-the-art facility, each housing up to 30 residents in a social and welcoming atmosphere. Villa Colombo Vaughan has been successfully awarded the highest level of accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) since 2009 and is professionally managed by UniversalCare Canada Inc. For more information visit villacharities.com.

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) is a registered charity and non-profit organization that enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. For almost 50 years across the GTA, Villa Charities has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. VCI fulfills their mandate through a broad range of activities, services and facilities, both directly and in conjunction with its affiliates and independent Italian organizations. Affiliates include Columbus Centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre; and Italian Canadian Benevolent Seniors Apartments Corporation/Casa Abruzzo Benevolent Corporation with apartments for independent seniors (Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo). Each of these organizations is an integral part of the Villa Charities family with separate legal status and its own governance Board. For more information visit villacharities.com.

