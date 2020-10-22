Veev Achieves Record Rate of Home Construction, 4x Industry Norm

Company’s vertically integrated approach to design and fabrication enables faster development at scale

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Veev announces an industry milestone with its ability to build housing developments 4x faster than traditional construction. Veev’s mission is to build better homes in order to deliver a better living experience. In a record 90 days, the company has completed a 78 unit development for residents in San Jose, CA, validating its innovative off-site digital fabrication and on-site installation. With its vertically integrated approach, Veev is reinventing the homebuilding process to produce and assemble the highest quality homes at lower cost and in a fraction of the time.



Homebuilding, construction, and design are historically fragmented, in both process and supply chain––resulting in delays, additional expenses, and inconsistencies in the quality of homes. For example, it can take up to six months for any single purchased component to arrive on-site (e.g. a door or window), and can take subcontractors and tradesmen months to finish one room. Veev uses proprietary technology to design, manufacture, and assemble every component of its homes.

In the last year, Veev has grown its team of design and engineering experts to eliminate weeks of negotiations, delays, and expenses that are typical of the traditional, fragmented design process, while also optimizing a fully in-house supply chain and manufacturing lifecycle. Through proprietary design and off-site fabrication, Veev manufactures walls that are framed with steel, waterproofed, and finished with advanced high performance materials; these walls include complete mechanical, electrical, and plumbing; and are built with a fully closed and cladded panel system, ready for assembly at arrival on-site.

Veev’s innovative installation system enables just five team members to install one wall every 30 minutes, compared to the building industry average – days or weeks – to accomplish the same exact task. This end-to-end ownership of the homebuilding process has enabled Veev to reduce build time significantly and complete entire multifamily homes in record time.



“This new level of efficiency and speed in homebuilding is a landmark moment, for not only Veev, but also for the industry at large,” said Veev CEO and Co-Founder, Amit Haller. “We founded Veev because we recognized an opportunity to make homes better, and faster, in order to create a higher quality of life for more people. Now, we see that we were right––and that we must continue building toward this potential.”

Veev partnered with Habitat for Humanity and the City of San Jose to construct 78 emergency interim housing units at Monterey Road and Bernal Road in San Jose, CA, for people displaced during the pandemic. Due to the company’s vertically integrated approach, Veev was able to complete the developments in 90 days’ time, compared to the months typically allotted to a project of its size.

About Veev

Veev is a home company founded on the belief that homes are the ultimate consumer product, and they need to be built better, and faster. Working across real estate, design, development, engineering, manufacturing, and construction, Veev has developed a vertically integrated approach to productize the home and improve on cost and quality, at 4x the rate of traditional construction. Veev is focused on building multi-family homes, single family homes, and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) at scale, to help develop and support communities, and improve our quality of living.