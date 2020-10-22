UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS GLOBAL WINS PRESTIGIOUS AWARD

D2L Congratulates Leading Employee Learning Provider

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L is pleased to recognize University of Memphis Global for winning the Gold Level Excellence in Academic Partnerships Award from Chief Learning Officer (CLO), a multimedia publication focused on the importance, benefits and advancements of a properly trained workforce.

UofM Global is being recognized for its innovative employee education programs, including one they developed for FedEx. Initially started as an employee retention program, it has expanded to provide college education for employees across the United States.

UofM Global started its partnership with FedEx in Spring 2018. Through those conversations, a unique program was designed to address the barriers that often prevent students from returning to school while building off the traditional education benefits program offered by FedEx: Learning Inspired by FedEx (LiFE). So far, 23 employees have graduated, and more than 350 employees have accumulated over 4000 credit hours, putting them one step closer to finishing their degrees. Courses are delivered online using Brightspace, D2L’s market-leading learning management system.

D2L has worked closely with UofM Global on the development and delivery of their employee education programs, and was strongly supportive of their award submission.

"This award is a credit to the constant innovation occurring within UofM Global," said M. David Rudd, President of University of Memphis. "Our FedEx LiFE program in particular has been a tremendous success for everyone involved. That is a credit to having an outstanding partner in FedEx, and the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff. We greatly appreciate those efforts being recognized."

“We’re always thrilled to see innovation recognized by our peers in the learning community,” says John Baker, president and CEO of D2L. “The University of Memphis Global is a trailblazer in using online tools to expand educational opportunities for people already in the workforce. Supporting lifelong learning is one of our core values at D2L, and we’re truly gratified to have been a part of this success, and this win.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure , reliable platform that lets you create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your learners, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access . Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for associations and #8 overall by prominent industry analyst Craig Weiss and it was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

