Veritas Farms Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Pure Research Products, LLC to Access and Incorporate its Immune Technology in the Development of Additional Veritas Farms Products; Initiates Research Partnership

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Veritas Farms , Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with Pure Research Products, LLC (“Pure Research”) to access and incorporate the technology used in their Del-Immune V ® brand of products to develop additional Veritas Farms full spectrum hemp oil products.



Del-Immune V® and the Del-Immune line of dietary supplements use the probiotic strain Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus (L. rhamnosus) [WF1] to boost immune function in the body. Pure Research’s proprietary formulation utilizes fragmented cells, specifically the cell wall and DNA, from the probiotic bacteria to trigger an immune modulation that boosts, strengthens, and fine-tunes the immune system. Del-Immune V® is one of the leading non-prescription cell fragment nutritional supplement supported by clinical research available in the United States.

The MOU, which was signed on October 8, 2020, establishes a partnership with Pure Research to maximize the benefits of Veritas Farms’ product line through the research, development and production of a Del-Immune V® enhanced line of full spectrum hemp oil products.

“The opportunity for Veritas Farms to develop full spectrum hemp products with clinically-supported immune-boosting biotechnology offers a new, innovative, powerful use for consumers to utilize hemp oil in their health routines,” Dr. Dan Connors, Vice President of Research and Development, stated. “The combination of Del-Immune V® and our full spectrum hemp oil products provides us with the potential to develop a diverse line of immune support products,” he concluded.

The collaboration will endeavor to research, develop, produce, and validate the efficacy of Del-Immune V® enhanced full spectrum hemp oil products. Products that are developed through the collaboration will be co-branded “Powered by Del-Immune.” The collaboration is subject to, among other matters, the negotiation and execution of a definitive collaboration agreement.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and Co-Founder, said, “We are excited to begin this research and development partnership with Pure Research Products. We strive to provide consumers with the products they need to live their healthiest lives, and now more than ever immune support is on everyone’s mind.”

“With decades of experience and research behind Del-Immune V® and our probiotic products for humans and animals, and our understanding of current scientific research and evidence of cannabinoid receptors in gut microbiota, we are confident that we will not only innovate new products in the space but lead the market,” said Dr. Liubov Sichel, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Pure Research.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils, and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facility in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications, and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com .

About Pure Research Products, LLC

Pure Research Products, LLC was co-founded in 2002 by scientist Dr. Liubov Sichel with the intent of delivering natural immune support products based on various strains of bacteria including lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus (L. rhamnosus) which, in extracted form, is found in Del-Immune V®. Dr. Sichel developed Del-Immune V®, a fast-acting, broad-spectrum immune support supplement, based on one of the most effective microbial cell lysates used to treat a range of conditions in both humans and pets. It is the leading non-prescription cell fragment supplement backed by clinical research on the U.S. market.

Del-Immune V® is an immunomodulator that supports the immune system's ability to help protect against all kinds of pathogens and foreign threats and provides immediate immune support.

In addition to Del-Immune V®, Pure Research Products, offers a full line of human and pet immune support supplements. Pure Research Products, which serves customers globally, is based in Boulder, Colo., and the Del-Immune V® products are manufactured in Greenfield, Ind.

For more details on Del-Immune V ®and Pure Research Products’ full line of human and pet immune support supplements, visit: www.delimmune.com and follow @delimmunev on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.