LPL Financial Welcomes Eight Advisors after CenterState Bank, South State Bank Merger

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that the wealth management program at CenterState Bank has joined LPL’s Institution Services through the bank’s merger with LPL client, South State Bank. The advisors reported having served approximately $350 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. The program was previously affiliated with NBC Securities.



Eight CenterState advisors and five client services team members join more than 40 members at South State Investment Service to provide client-focused, locally-based financial advice and guidance throughout the Southeast.

“As a result of our merger with CenterState, we are now able to provide trusted financial advice to clients in six Southeastern states, including Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia,” said Tim Sease, managing director, South State Investment Services. “We are excited to grow our team and to enhance our talent through the addition of these advisors who bring valued counsel to clients. We thank LPL for the support with the merger and for their ongoing partnership.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We congratulate South State Investment Services on its continued growth and we welcome their newest team members. We have a strong partnership with Tim and the South State team, and we are deeply committed to helping them expand their investment program and reach more clients throughout the Southeast. We understand the unique needs and opportunities that institution-based investment programs face, and LPL’s Institution Services model is designed to serve this segment of financial professionals with strategic consulting and a differentiated service experience, all powered by a comprehensive, integrated digital platform.”

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

LPL Financial Institution Services

LPL Financial is a leading provider of third-party investment services to financial institutions, offering insurance and investment services to approximately 800 banks and credit unions nationwide*. LPL provides resources, high-touch service, consulting and technology solutions to support bank and credit union wealth management programs.

About South State Corporation

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company’s nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by FDIC or Any Other Government Agency

Not Bank Guaranteed

Not Bank Deposits or Obligations

May Lose Value

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

CenterState Bank, South State Bank and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment advisor.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc