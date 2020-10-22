X-Ray Detector Market to Generate $8.87 Billion by 2027: AMR

Rise in demand for digital imaging technologies, benefits of digital X-ray detectors, and supportive reimbursement policies fuel the growth of the global X-ray detector market. North America contributed to the highest share of the market, and will maintain its lead status during the forecast period. The demand for diagnostic X-ray systems has been raised with increased requirement in the diagnostic imaging facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global X-Ray Detector Market garnered $5.12 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $8.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top investment pockets, key segments, value chain, product performance, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for digital imaging technologies, benefits of digital X-ray detectors, and supportive reimbursement policies fuel the growth of the global X-ray detector market. However, high cost related to digital X-ray detectors hinders the market growth. Contrarily, surge in demand for wireless X-ray detectors and rise of medical tourism in developing nations would provide new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand for diagnostic X-ray systems has been raised with increased requirement in the diagnostic imaging facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic. Determining the rise in need, new investments have been made.

In addition, there has been increased utilization of the mobile digital radiography (DR) systems as they are required for initial screening of pneumonia and secondary & progressive stages of Covid-19.

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global X-ray detector market based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the flat panel detectors (FPDs) segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding more than four-fifths of the total market, and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. On the other hand, the computed radiography plates/cassettes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on application, the medical segment held the largest market share, accounting for nearly half of the global market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its highest contribution by 2027. However, the veterinary segment would register the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America contributed to the highest share of the global X-ray detector market, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its lead status during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading players of the global x-ray detector market analyzed in the report include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Canon, Inc., Analogic Corporation (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC), Comet Holding (YXLON International GmbH), Carestream Health, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Medical Systems), Detection Technology Plc., Konica Minolta Holdings Inc., General Electric, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (Teledyne DALSA, Inc.), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Thales Group (Trixell), and Varex Imaging Corporation.

We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering impact of Covid-19 over this market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

