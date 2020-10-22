CORSAIR Launches HS75 XB WIRELESS Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of its first officially licensed headset for Microsoft® Xbox, the HS75 XB WIRELESS Gaming Headset. Compatible with Xbox One and the upcoming next-generation Xbox Series X and Series S, the HS75 XB WIRELESS delivers the fantastic sound and comfort that the CORSAIR HS Series is known for, connecting directly to your Xbox console via Xbox Wireless without the need for a wireless receiver, or to a Windows 10 PC via the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows (sold separately). Complete with immersive Dolby Atmos® for precise three-dimensional sound and a noise-cancelling uni-directional microphone, the HS75 XB WIRELESS is the perfect companion for your current or future Xbox console.



Great sound starts with great audio drivers, which is why the HS75XB WIRELESS utilizes custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers with the range to hear everything you need on the battlefield. Coupled with Dolby Atmos spatial audio – a first for a CORSAIR headset – you’ll feel closer to the action than ever before. To ensure clear communication with your teammates, the HS75 XB WIRELESS is equipped with a uni-directional microphone, along with on-ear game audio and chat mix controls so you can easily switch focus from hearing the action to hearing your squad, and vice versa.

The HS75 XB WIRELESS eliminates the need for a typical wireless receiver thanks to Xbox Wireless technology, pairing directly with your Xbox console or Windows 10 PC (requires Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows, sold separately) – as easy to set up as pairing a wireless controller. With up to 20 hours of rechargeable battery life and the freedom of up to 30 feet of wireless range, you can play untethered long into the night.

True to its name, the HS75 XB WIRELESS boasts the comfort and build quality that have made HS Series headsets a celebrated favorite of gamers for years. Its adjustable ear cups are fitted with plush leatherette ear pads and viscoelastic memory foam to softly cushion your ears, while its sturdy frame is reinforced with aluminum to ensure lasting durability.

With a massive library of titles available on the Xbox One and the much-anticipated Xbox Series X and Series S on the horizon, now is the time to pick up the HS75XB WIRELESS to complete your console gaming experience.

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

The CORSAIR HS75 XB WIRELESS is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The HS75 XB WIRELESS is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the HS75 XB WIRELESS, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR HS75 XB WIRELESS, please visit:

http://corsair.com/hs75-xb

For a complete list of all CORSAIR headsets, please visit:

https://www.corsair.com/gaming-headsets

Video

The launch video for the CORSAIR HS75 XB WIRELESS can be found at the link below:

https://youtu.be/PbQqoUUqgN0

Product Images

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR HS75 XB WIRELESS can be found at the link below:

https://corsair.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/MarketingCommunications/EoIYMo2oBN5LjU3lUXx1DqwB0wEnfDKZWKg4gsenfZrz9Q?e=a1CWOv

About CORSAIR

Founded in 1994, CORSAIR has grown from pioneering the high-performance DRAM market into one of the world’s leading providers of high-performance gaming and streaming products. CORSAIR offers a complete range of products to equip gamers, enthusiasts, and esports athletes, including mechanical keyboards, precision gaming mice, wireless headsets, premium PC components, and the CORSAIR ONE fully-integrated gaming PC. With a company-wide commitment to quality, innovative design, advanced features and high-performance, CORSAIR products have won thousands of media and industry awards, earning their place in gamers’ hands and PCs following years of development and engineering by a team dedicated to building great products that they themselves would want to use.

In 2018 CORSAIR acquired Elgato, a manufacturer of streaming products. In 2019 CORSAIR acquired Origin Computers, a manufacturer of custom high-performance gaming PCs and laptops, and SCUF Gaming, an innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers.

Copyright © 2020 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR, the sails logo, and Vengeance are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Source: Corsair Gaming Inc.

Media:

Adrian Bedggood

adrian.bedggood@corsair.com

510-657-8747

+44-7989-258827

Investor Relations:

Ronald van Veen

ir@corsair.com

510-578-1407

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef01ff54-2fff-42f5-ae96-c9c610aee21d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f981825-5054-4fc9-84da-fe10d30e7052

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c0d9f6b-b80f-44ce-9941-d2b690dbb5d8