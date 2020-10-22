Global 5G Infrastructure Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $46,104.16 Million at a CAGR of 69.4% by 2027 - Exclusive Report [230 pages] by Research Dive

The global 5G infrastructure market has witnessed a positive growth during the COVID-19 outbreak. The key players of the market are focusing on analysis, and developing strategies to sustain the market growth in the post-pandemic market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest report on the Global 5G Infrastructure Market has been published by Research Dive. The report presents in-depth insights on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the current and future growth of the global industry, by analyzing important factors such as key drivers & limitations, newest trends & advances, regional market circumstances, and size & scope of the market in the course of the pandemic. The report states that the COVID-19 pandemic has made a positive impact on the market growth.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Global 5G Infrastructure Market. Click here to Speak with Our Analyst: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/307

Factor Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and during COVID-19

The report reveals the real-time CAGR garnered by the market during the pandemic. According to the report, the 5G infrastructure market has recorded a CAGR of 69.6% during recent months, while it was expected to be 68.3% in the pre-Covid-19 scenario. The reason behind this growth is the increased use and demand of high-speed data for work from home culture.

Download a Sample Copy of the Global 5G Infrastructure Market: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/307

Factors Impacting the Market Size in the Pre-COVID and Real-time Scenario

According to the report, the real-time market size has witnessed a significant growth compared to the pre-Covid-19 estimations. The real-time market size has reached a revenue of $1,993.9 million, while it was estimated to reach to $2,147.3 million in a previous analysis. In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, governments across countries imposed severe lockdown regulations which led to demand of work from home facilities and hence the importance of high-speed internet service. This is main reason behind the growth of the industry.

Post Pandemic Insights

The report asserts that the global 5G infrastructure market will continue to growth even after the pandemic. Application of 5G infrastructure across several end use industries enables fast connection and accelerates the development of applications at a faster rate and is predicted to create more growth opportunities during the post pandemic period.

Top Companies Leading the Market

1. Mavenir

2. Siklu Communication

3. Comba Telecom Systems

4. CommScope

5. CISCO

6. NEC

7. ZTE

8. Nokia Networks

9. Samsung

10. Ericsson

The report mentions numerous factors of all the crucial market players that are active in the market. Some features such as financial performance, present strategic plans, product file, developments and SWOT scrutiny are also included in the report. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521