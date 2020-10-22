Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Court gives red light to in-person appearances

Defendants, Witnesses to access court services remotely to prevent COVID spread

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to rising case counts of COVID-19 across the province, Alberta’s court system is asking people to hit the brakes if they’re thinking of heading to a courthouse to deal with a traffic ticket.

The Office of The Chief Judge has released revised guidelines for traffic court which require all parties to communicate by phone or by e-mail with the applicable court house. All traffic fines can be paid online without a service fee at www.fines.alberta.ca.

“We take the health and safety of all participants in Alberta’s justice system seriously,” Chief Judge Derek G. Redman said. “Alberta’s courts have been responsive and efficient in responding to the pandemic. We are continuing to innovate, and to ensure that Albertans have access.”

Those who must deal with the courts should do so by phone, mail or email until they are advised to attend in person. Full and updated information about dealing with traffic court during the pandemic can be found at: https://albertacourts.ca/pc/resources/covid/covid-19-traffic-court.

For more information, please contact

Olav Rokne
Communications Officer, Office of The Chief Judge
Provincial Court of Alberta
780-203-3940
olav.rokne@albertacourts.ca

