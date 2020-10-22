Kinestral Technologies Appoints New Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate the Adoption of Halio Smart-Tinting Glass Globally

/EIN News/ -- HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinestral Technologies, developer and manufacturer of Halio® smart-tinting glass, announced today the appointment of Bruce Sohn as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Sohn will be instrumental in helping Kinestral continue its momentum as the company rapidly scales to meet the growing demand for Halio smart-tinting glass globally.

“We’re excited to welcome an executive of Bruce’s caliber to the Kinestral leadership team as we continue to ramp up manufacturing and installations,” said Scott Rocklage, Chairman of Kinestral Technologies and Founding Partner, 5AM Ventures. “Bruce knows our business intimately having been a board member since 2015. As our CEO, he will guide the company through what we expect will be a dynamic growth phase.”

“Bruce is the perfect leader for Kinestral as the company ramps up production and goes global,” commented Dipender Saluja, Managing Director of Capricorn Investment Group and board member of Kinestral. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Bruce for over a decade and he has the rare combination of abilities to scale manufacturing companies and deploy next generation technology rapidly.”

Sohn has an engineering degree from MIT and was a 25-year Intel veteran where he was responsible for designing, constructing, and operating the world’s most advanced and most profitable microelectronics factories. As a board member and executive at First Solar, Sohn was responsible for leading the company’s growth from pre-revenue to the world’s largest solar manufacturing company and second largest installer of energy generation systems worldwide.

“Halio sets the standard for electrochromics; raising the bar for what a green, smart, and healthy building can be,” said Sohn. “Halio’s advanced tinting technology and automated demand response capabilities provide a viable solution for those seeking the most advanced ESD capabilities in their building. I’m excited to be working with the innovative and committed Kinestral team to accelerate the adoption of Halio globally while maximizing efficiency across our manufacturing and business operations.”

