American River Bankshares Announces its Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American River Bankshares (NASDAQ-GS: AMRB) announced its quarterly cash dividend of 7 cents per share ($0.07) payable on November 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 4, 2020.



The cash dividend is equal to the 7 cents announced on July 16, 2020 and represents the sixteenth cash dividend since the quarterly program was reinstated in January of 2017.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares [NASDAQ-GS: AMRB] is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank serving Northern California since 1983. We provide financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit our website at AmericanRiverBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates, economic conditions, governmental regulation and legislation, credit quality, and competition affecting the Company’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including terrorist related incidents; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in subsequent reports filed on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Mitchell A. Derenzo

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

American River Bankshares

916-231-6723

Media Contact:

Jennifer J. Held

Vice President, Marketing Director

American River Bankshares

916-231-6717