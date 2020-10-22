TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, October 22-28, 2020

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

· From now through October 2020, The roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, ITS Maintenance

· Thursday, October 15 through Saturday, October 17, 8PM-12AM, There will be lane closures on I-440 eastbound near Nolensville Road (MM 6.5)ITS maintenance.

· Thursday, October 15 through Saturday, October 17, 8PM-12AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 southbound near Harding Place (MM 77) for ITS maintenance.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 Sign Installation

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions at MM 60-63 for sign installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Repairs of the I-65 Bridge over Wedgewood Avenue (MM 81)

· Monday, October 26 through Wednesday, October 28, 8PM-5AM, Wedgewood Avenue will be closed under the I-65 bridge Sunday-Thursday nights for two weeks for repair work. The I-65 ramps will remain open.

· Friday, October 23 at 8 p.m. through Monday, October 26 at 5 a.m., TDOT contract crews will close I-65 at the Wedgewood Avenue bridge.

o Northbound traffic will be routed on I-440 to I-40/I-24 (downtown interstate loop).

o Southbound traffic will be routed on I-40/I-24 (downtown interstate loop) to I-440.

o Local traffic will be able to access I-65 via the Wedgewood on-ramps.

o The I-40 eastbound on-ramp on Demonbreun Street will be closed.

o Maps and more information: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/news/2020/9/28/i-65-closure-for-wedgewood-ave--bridge-repair.html

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM excluding Friday and Saturday, There will be lane closures and rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) to I-65, including bridge expansion joint repair

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-44 for construction operations.

· Saturday October 24 at 3AM through Sunday, October 26 at 5PM, The I-24 eastbound off ramp to Old Hickory Blvd will be closed (MM 40).

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on US 31A (SR 11) from Edmondson Pike (LM 6.85) to Paragon Mills Road (LM 7.40)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on Nolensville Road at Edmondson Pike for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 431 (SR 65/Whites Creek Pike) from south of Seymour Hollow Road (LM 8.24) to south of Eatons Creek Road (LM 10.65)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on Whites Creek Pike for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 431 (SR 106/Hillsboro Pike/21st Ave/Broadway) from Harding Place to US 70 (SR 1/West End)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will a lane closure on SR 106 between Harding Place and SR 1 for milling and curb work.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

DICKSON COUNTY – I-40 Sign Installation

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 westbound at MM 177 for sign installation.

DICKSON and WILLIAMSON COUNTY – I-840 Sign Installation

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures at MM 1.6, and 31.8 for sign installation.

GILES and MARSHALL COUNTY, I-65 Resurfacing from MM 13-22

· Nightly 6PM-6AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 between MM 13-22 for resurfacing work.

· Friday, October 23 through Monday, October 26, There will be lane closures on I-65 for bridge epoxy overlay work between MM 13-22.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)

· Nightly, 10PM-5AM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

· Nightly, 12AM-11AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 256 from LM 6-10

· Nightly, 5PM-7AM, There will be lane closures on SR 256 for resurfacing operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of a sidewalk on SR 10 from Dejarnette Lane to Fairfax Drive

· Daily, 8AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both directions to install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

SMITH COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-40 from MM 263-268

· Nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure on I-40 in both directions for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY, Resurfacing SR 6 from the Davidson Co line to Cranwell Dr

· Nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 6 for resurfacing operations.

SUMNER COUNTY, Resurfacing SR 25 from Kraft Street to the Trousdale Co line

· Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 for resurfacing operations.

SUMNER COUNTY, Safety improvements on SR 109 and SR 25

· Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 at SR 25 for safety improvements.

TROUSDALE COUNTY, SR 10 Resurfacing between MM 6-14

· Daily, 7AM-5PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 10 for resurfacing operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening Franklin Road (SR 6) from south of Moores Lane to Concord Road

· Nightly, 6PM-12AM, There will be a lane closure on Moores Lane and Franklin Road to hang mast arms.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on SR 252 at the CSXT Railroad underpasses

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for Wilson Pike at both CSX Railroad underpasses for working on the foundations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on I-40 over Spring Creek (MM 241)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 in both directions at MM 241 to set barrier rail.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridge over Jug Creek on SR 266

· Daily, 7AM-5PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 266 at LM 4.6 for temporary signal installation.

WILSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 70 (SR 26) from near Highland Court to south of I-40

· Daily, 7AM-5PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on US 70 between LM 3-5 for resurfacing operations.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on U.S. 231 (S.R. 10) over Spring Creek (L.M. 19.48).

· From now through November 2020, US 231 (SR 10) will be down to one 11' lane in each direction for bridge work.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Monday, October 26, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 at MM 203-199 for milling and paving.

· Monday, October 26, 8PM-5AM, There will be a ramp closure on I-65 southbound at MM 85 (65 southbound to I-40 westbound/65 southbound).

· Monday, October 26, 8PM-5AM, The ramp from I-24 westbound to downtown/I-40 (Exit 52A) will be closed for paving.

· Monday, October 26, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-65 southbound at MM 90 for cleanup work.

· Monday, October 26, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on Briley Parkway (SR 155) at MM 15 for cleaning rock cut.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.