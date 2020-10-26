Swiss Security Solutions announces USD 10M Fundraising in Seed for Cyber Investigation & Defence Solutions
Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence and defence solutions, services and systems.ZüRICH, ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss Security Solutions LLC is excited to announce that we are raising $10M in Seed funding for cyber investigation portal and global defence digital solutions and tools. Cyber Investigation portal will help public enterprises, companies and private persons to perform everyday cyber investigations and intelligence tasks to do the risk assessment, prevent fraud and fight crime. Global defence digital solutions and tools should fix the GAP which was published in the PwC Defence Trends 2020. The funding will also drive further international expansion.
Saving money in your bank account and contributing to a pension scheme is a great start to invest. But think about it, is this going to cover the lifestyle, safety, and health you have planned. The Start-Up Company is a great way to go further. Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard.
We can offer you an investment in Swiss Security & (Cyber) Investigations Start-up in the Seed Stage. Please register and reserve your investment on a first come, first served basis. This Call is open for qualified and non-qualified investors according to Swiss law. The non-Swiss Investors can invest the same as Swiss investors. With investments starting at CHF 5'000.- you are reserving a right on 4.00% Interest and Dividend. With investments starting at CHF 500'000.- you are reserving a right on 5.00% Interest and Dividend. Investment Discount: Convertible Note with a 20% Discount / Value Cap of CHF 5 million in a Convertible Note.
To register and reserve your investment now, please use the investment reservation form OR you can do it on the USA Start-Up Funding Platform: https://www.fundable.com/swiss-security-solutions.
Swiss Security Solutions offers investors and clients strong management, knowledgeable teams, and a solid infrastructure.
About Us: Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, (cyber) investigative, intelligence and defence solutions, services and systems to help, serve, secure and care for the people and businesses in our communities, and to make our private and business customers feel safe. At Swiss Security Solutions, we firmly believe that security is unique and quite unlike any other service. To be effective it requires expertise, skill, and professionalism, as well as a dedication to providing the best possible protection for people, property, data, and assets. We offer suitable integral security solutions from a single source. Our wide range of services are available to all businesses, private and public customers.
Elena Göldi
Swiss Security Solutions LLC
+41 44 586 60 33
