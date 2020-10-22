EDTMax Launches New Website to Provide Simple, Easy Telemedicine Consultation for Erectile Dysfunction
EDTMax has merged w/ ED MED CARE to provide medicine at the lowest cost and treat Erectile Dysfunction by providing free consultation online from a licensed MD
Along With Modern Science, Erectile Dysfunction is a Thing of the past”UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA—October, 2020—EDTMax today announced the availability of its new telemedicine consult service for men experiencing Erectile Dysfunction (ED). The company is offering the service after merging with ED MED CARE. The goal is to provide medicine at the lowest cost and to treat Erectile Dysfunction by providing free consultation with a licensed physician. The consult itself is free.
The consultation process is easy and simple, involving just a few questions. EDTMax’s experienced doctors analyze each patient’s case differently to provide them with the best prescription. ED is a potentially serious medical and psychological issues. A study found that 1 in 4 men is suffering from this problem and cannot maintain a healthy sex life.
EDTMax is headed by Dr Adriene Miller, a medical practitioner with vast experience as a hospitalist, onsite-medical practitioner, urgent care physician and nursing. She served as a Medical Director for MedPro Urgent Care, Florida. As a head of medicine at EDTMax, she devotes her energies to help patients in curing the malady of Erectile Dysfunction.
Removing the awkward visit to the doctor’s clinic, with EDTMax, patients can consult the doctor in an online, discreet session free of charge. In the session, the doctor will ask a few questions and examine the case. Once the case has been approved, only then will the patient be charged and the doctor will provide a medical prescription. This prescription will then be sent to an authorized and licensed pharmacy after which the medicine will be delivered at the doorstep.
Some of the treatments prescribed by the doctors aren’t available anywhere else. These medicines are generally effective, and have been shown to solve the problem in most cases. Unlike other medical companies that give out feeble medicines, EDTMax only provides the patients with genuine and healthy medicines that produce fruitful results.
For more information, visit www.edtmax.com
