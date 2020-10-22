ZAGG Introduces Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard, Pro Stylus, and Messenger Folio 2 for the Apple iPad and iPad Air

Latest Solutions Tailored for the Ultimate in iPad Productivity

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced the Pro Keys wireless keyboard and detachable case made for the 10.2-in. Apple iPad (7th & 8th gen) and the 10.9-in. iPad Air (4th gen), and the Messenger Folio 2 keyboard case made for the 10.2-in. Apple iPad (7th & 8th gen) and 10.5-in. iPad Air (3rd gen). ZAGG also announced the Pro Stylus with a universal capacitive back end tip, compatible with all 1st & 2nd gen Apple Pencil devices 2018 or newer.



The ZAGG Pro Keys wireless keyboard and detachable case is featured in a product video available at https://youtu.be/9HcB2DxC6S4

Whether looking for a keyboard with added features or a simple solution for life on-the-go, ZAGG offers keyboards and accessories for every lifestyle. The Pro Keys takes your tablet to the next level and makes any surface an effective workspace. The Pro Stylus allows users to do more with precision and speed. And ZAGG’s Messenger Folio 2 is a no-nonsense keyboard and case that provides the same natural typing experience you expect from ZAGG. Laptop-style keys increase productivity while providing a comfortable typing experience, and a durable construction ensures devices are protected from all that life throws at them. A rechargeable battery and sleep/wake function on both keyboards help preserve battery life so consumers are always powered and productive.

“We aim to deliver quality keyboards and accessories that enhance our customers’ mobile lifestyles,” said Patrick Keenan, vice president, global product for ZAGG Brands. “The new Pro Keys keyboard is the ultimate productivity tool at a price that makes sense. And the Messenger Folio 2 is a straightforward, practical keyboard packed with functionality. With the employee experience looking so differently today, the new ZAGG lineup features the perfect tools to help users be more productive and efficient from anywhere.”

ZAGG Pro Keys

Unleash the productive capabilities of iPad with the Pro Keys wireless keyboard & detachable case. It features a new Pro keyframe with smooth, precise key travel for fast, accurate touch typing. The case allows the stylus to attach magnetically to the iPad. And it includes all the extras for an ideal user experience including forward-facing speaker cutouts, backlit keys, and an adjustable stand. Additional features include:

Detachable keyboard and case to accommodate different uses and environments.

New Pro keyframe with optimal key travel for clean, precise keystrokes.

Lightweight design that fits easily in your bag.

Holder for Apple Pencil.

Durable, protective case that provides 6.6 feet of drop protection 1 .

. Multi-device pairing so you can toggle between two devices.

Forward-facing speaker points that direct the sound towards the user.

Adjustable, magnetic stand holds your tablet at two convenient viewing angles.

Magnetic closure for additional protection.

Backlit keys with backlighting in seven different colors.

Long-lasting battery with a sleep/wake function that helps preserve battery life.



ZAGG Pro Stylus

More than ever, users need the ability to work and learn from anywhere. iPad helps them do that, but to be truly productive, iPad needs a stylus that lets users take notes, sketch, swipe, mark documents and more with precision and speed. The ZAGG Pro Stylus empowers all of that with a universal capacitive back-end tip for fast and easy scrolling and an active tip for smooth, clean strokes. Additional features include:

Dual tips: one for swiping, one for writing and drawing.

Automatic pairing when turned on.

Compatibility with apps that support Apple Pencil.

Palm rejection technology, so your screen only accepts input from the stylus when it’s in use.

Long-lasting battery for longer use.

Short charging time so you can bet back to work faster.

Type-C charging with included charging cord.

Tilt recognition to create thick or thin lines.

Replaceable tip in case you lose one.

Magnetic attachment for easy storage.

ZAGG Messenger Folio 2

Using the iPad makes it easy to work from anywhere, but to be truly productive, users need a keyboard with all the right functions and a reliable protective case. The Messenger Folio 2 keyboard features laptop-style keys and a durable case with a tab for Apple Pencil. It also boasts high-end features like a space-efficient design, special function keys, a magnetic closure, and a polished, professional look that make this keyboard case combo a stand-out.

Pricing and Availability:

The ZAGG Pro Keys for the 10.2-in. Apple iPad (7 th & 8 th gen) is available now at ZAGG.com, ZAGG Franchise locations, and other major retailers nationwide for $99.99. The Pro Keys for the 10.9-in. iPad Air (4 th gen) will be available in November for $109.99.

& 8 gen) and the 10.5-in iPad Air (3 gen) is available now on ZAGG.com, ZAGG Franchise locations, and other major retailers nationwide for $59.99. The ZAGG Pro Stylus for 1st & 2nd gen Apple Pencil devices 2018 or newer is available now at ZAGG.com, ZAGG Franchise locations, and other major retailers nationwide for $69.99.



InvisibleShield, mophie, Gear4, ZAGG, IFROGZ and HALO are trademarks owned by ZAGG Inc. Apple, iPad, iPad Air, and Apple Pencil are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

ZAGG is a global innovator and category creator for tablet keyboards and is committed to freeing consumers from the confines of the traditional workplace. With millions of units sold worldwide, ZAGG products are designed to enhance mobile devices by enabling productivity and connectivity while users are at work, at play, and at rest. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. ZAGG products are available worldwide, and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com®. Visit ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ZAGG Brands

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

