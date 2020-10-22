Mondelēz International Advances Diversity & Inclusion Commitments with Key Appointment, Board-Level Action on Diversity and New Partnerships for Inclusive Marketing

Appoints Robert Perkins as first Mondelēz International Global Diversity & Inclusion Officer



Signs Board Diversity Action Alliance to promote diverse leadership

Joins Unstereotype Alliance to promote inclusive, stereotype-free advertising

Partners with FREE THE WORK to boost discovery and involvement of underrepresented talent in creative

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) today announced progress against its enhanced diversity and inclusion commitments, including the appointment of the company’s first Global Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Robert Perkins. In this role, Perkins will drive efforts to advance diversity, inclusion, representation and belonging in all our markets, including a commitment to double Black representation in its U.S. management team by 2024.



“We’re delighted to appoint Robert to the role of Global Diversity & Inclusion Officer for Mondelēz International as we accelerate our efforts to promote inclusivity for our colleagues, our communities and through our brands,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mondelēz International. “Our ongoing commitment to reflecting the diversity of the world in which we operate is essential to the success of our business and our mission to lead the future of snacking.”



Prior to joining Mondelēz International, Perkins gained over 30 years of global experience in a range of retail, food and media enterprises, working with Boards and C-Suite leaders to deliver talent management programs that enabled business growth, including Foot Locker, Inc., Burger King, and Sony Music Entertainment. Perkins assumed his responsibilities in September and will be accountable to Paulette Alviti, Chief People Officer, Mondelēz International, as well as to the CEO and Board of Directors as they advance this important agenda for the company.

JOINS BOARD DIVERSITY ACTION ALLIANCE

Mondelēz International has joined other international organizations as a signatory of the Board Diversity Action Alliance, which seeks to increase the number of racially and ethnically-diverse leaders on the boards of corporations, beginning with Black directors. It is also accelerating change through enhanced disclosure of Board directors’ race and ethnicity and the annual reporting of diversity, equity and inclusion progress.



“Advancing diversity and inclusion across our business, and ensuring accountability for our progress, are essential to corporate governance,” said Jean-François van Boxmeer, Lead Director, Mondelēz International. “Mondelēz International is committed to board diversity, as well as to efforts to increase representation of Black leaders in its U.S. business, and I look forward to working with my board colleagues to help the organization use its scale to increase its positive impact on the world.”

NEW MARKETING PARTNERSHIPS

Over the next three years, the company has committed to addressing local and global opportunities to further racial equity and economic empowerment by expanding its D&I initiatives across three key areas: Colleagues, Culture and Communities. These opportunities include mobilizing its consumer-facing brands and leveraging its partnerships with agencies and advertising platforms to drive change, equity and inclusion.



Starting in 2021, Mondelēz International and its brands, including OREO, Ritz, Cadbury, Milka and LU, will become members of the Unstereotype Alliance, a thought and action platform that seeks to eradicate harmful stereotypes in all media and advertising content, as well as the FREE THE WORK initiative, a global talent-discovery platform for advertisers to find and connect with underrepresented creators.



“Our approach to marketing celebrates the human and emotional connections our brands create with our consumers: From racial inclusion to LGBTQ+ representation, our brands have a long history of ally-ship, advocacy, and standing up for the diversity of the world in which we live,” said Martin Renaud, Chief Marketing Officer, Mondelēz International. “We are excited to become partners of the Unstereotype Alliance and FREE THE WORK, and believe they are the perfect forums to ensure that we continue to drive diversity, inclusivity and belonging in our creative work and creative processes.”

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About FREE THE WORK

FREE THE WORK is a nonprofit initiative dedicated to identifying systemic inequalities in film, television, advertising, and media, and finding actionable solutions to expand access for underrepresented creators.

About the Unstereotype Alliance

The Unstereotype Alliance seeks to collectively use the advertising industry as a force for good to drive positive change all over the world. Convened by UN Women, the United Nations entity for Gender Equality, the Alliance contributes to empowering women in all their diversity (race, class, age, ability, ethnicity, religion, sexuality, language, education, etc.) and addressing harmful masculinities to help create a gender equal world.

About the Board Diversity Action Alliance

Founded in September 2020, The Board Diversity Action Alliance (BDAA) is taking action to increase the representation of racially and ethnically diverse directors on corporate boards. Led by Ursula Burns, Gabrielle Sulzberger, Teneo, the Executive Leadership Council and the Ford Foundation, the Board Diversity Action Alliance is leading the focused and aligned effort to increase awareness, expand influence and drive board-level commitments to support a concerted enterprise transformation approach to diversity.