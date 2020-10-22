Greg O’Brien Joins EverQuote as SVP of Business Development

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Greg O’Brien has joined as Senior Vice President of Business Development.



“Greg is an entrepreneurial executive with deep experience in insure-tech and digital marketing,” said COO Jayme Mendal. “His addition to our team will provide deep market insight and business development leadership that we expect to benefit a number of key growth initiatives. "

“I’m thrilled to join the EverQuote team! The insurance sector is accelerating its digital transformation, and EverQuote is uniquely positioned to help drive that change to benefit both consumers and providers,” said O’Brien. “EverQuote’s tenacious focus on building disruptive digital products that remove friction from consumer journeys is impressive, and unmatched by others in the space.”

Mr. O’Brien joins EverQuote from Noodle, where as CEO he led the re-founding of the firm and successful divestiture. Previously he was CEO of CollegeBound, and part of the executive team of QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST). O’Brien holds a BS from Cornell University, an MBA from New York University, and is an adjunct faculty member at Harvard University.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote" or the "Company"), including statements about future results of operations or the future financial position of the Company, including financial targets, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "continues," “will” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: (1) the Company's ability to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers using the Company's marketplace; (2) the Company’s ability to grow its marketplace and launch innovative products to connect more insurance shoppers with the right policies for them; (3) the effectiveness of the Company's growth strategies and its ability to effectively manage growth; and (4) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets – their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

