Janet Makepeace Joins Appnovation’s Board of Directors

Janet brings experience and expertise in supporting high growth companies from around the world

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation, a global full-service digital agency, is adding Janet Makepeace to its Board of Directors as an Independent Board Chair in October, 2020. In her new role, Janet will focus on supporting Appnovation’s growth in key verticals and markets, including the Life Sciences industry.

Janet is currently the Founder and CEO of JAR Leadership Coaching and has spent the majority of her career in leadership positions within global pharmaceutical companies. She is a former VP at AstraZeneca and previously acted as General Manager of Denmark & Iceland and Hong Kong & Macau at Roche Pharmaceuticals. Her experience in the Life Sciences industry, which Appnovation already services through a variety of global pharmaceutical and government clients, as well as in several global markets makes her a valuable addition to the Board of Directors.

“Janet has achieved a lot of success in her career, particularly in areas that align with Appnovation’s core services and markets,” said Arnold Leung, CEO and Founder of Appnovation. “She brings hands-on experience and a track record of success to our Board of Directors that will help keep Appnovation on its growth trajectory.”

Appnovation recently received $11.6M in follow-on funding to help accelerate its international expansion strategy. As a founder and CEO herself, Janet has a commitment to growth and a particular understanding of building brands across geographies.

--

About Appnovation

Appnovation is a global, full-service digital consultancy. We deliver people-inspired business solutions to our clients. How? By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.

We create standout digital experiences by collaborating with brands to understand the individual challenges and goals for every initiative. Focusing on our clients’ customers, we effectively combine empathy, evidence and real-world insight so that solutions are derived from truth and meaning. Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.

Laura Jeffery Appnovation laura.jeffery@appnovation.com