JDRF and Sun Life challenge corporate Canada to move work aside and move for a cure

The Sun Life Ride to Defeat Diabetes for JDRF invites people across Canada to join this high-energy virtual corporate fitness event and raise funds to support type 1 diabetes research

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sun Life Ride to Defeat Diabetes for JDRF – a high-energy, corporate fitness event – happening on October 22, will bring together participants from across Canada into the same virtual space for some friendly competition and to raise $1.6 million to help create a world without type 1 diabetes.



Participants can choose to spin on a stationary bike, stretch with a yoga routine or break a sweat at a fitness class, in an hour-long virtual event where they will participate in fitness and fundraising challenges, celebrate top performers and recognize collective accomplishments - all while moving for a cure.

“This year we are bringing the excitement and energy of our Ride event to people’s homes and giving corporate Canada a unique way to come together for team building fun, to enjoy a healthy break during the busy work day, and most importantly, to turn type 1 diabetes into type none,” said Dave Prowten, President and CEO of JDRF Canada. “Research and support for those living with type 1 diabetes cannot stop and we are relying on the power of corporate Canada to help reach our $1.6 million goal to accelerate the pace of type 1 diabetes research.”

“There are over 300,000 Canadians living with type 1 diabetes. We know the impact it can have on people’s lives. That’s why we have donated $32 million globally to programs that support diabetes awareness, prevention, care and research since 2012,” said Robert Dumas, President and CEO, Sun Life Québec. “The Sun Life Ride to Defeat Diabetes is a great opportunity for people across Canada to connect and raise money for type 1 diabetes research and care initiatives. Sun Life is proud to sponsor the Ride and help Canadians live healthier lives.”

Join the Sun Life Ride to Defeat Diabetes for JDRF on October 22 at one of the following times: 12PM EDT, 4PM EDT and 7PM EDT at jdrfride.ca

About JDRF Canada

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, governments, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout Canada and six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca.

Sun Life in the community

At Sun Life, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, Employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on two key areas: health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, and care initiatives through our Team Up Against DiabetesTM platform; and arts and culture, through our award-winning Making the Arts More AccessibleTM program.

We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our Employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering over 13,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

