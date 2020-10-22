Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alimera Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:00am Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera” or the “Company”), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, announces today that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after the market close.

Management will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Alimera Sciences call. 

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which is also available through the company’s website.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through January 29, 2021. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10149051. The telephonic replay will be available until November 12, 2020.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

For press inquiries: For investor inquiries:
Jules Abraham Scott Gordon
for Alimera Sciences for Alimera Sciences
917-885-7378 scottg@coreir.com
julesa@coreir.com  

