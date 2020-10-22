Trout Stocked in White Clay Creek for Fall Fishing

Anglers awaiting the opportunity to fish for trout in the fall and winter can now pack up their gear and head out to northern New Castle County. About 1,000 pounds of 12 to 13-inch trout, consisting of primarily rainbow trout along with some brown trout, were stocked in White Clay Creek trout yesterday, from near the Pennsylvania state line downstream to White Clay Creek State Park in Newark.

While fall trout fishing is less crowded than in the spring, anglers must still practice responsible outdoor recreation by staying at least six feet from other individuals who are not part of their household, or about the length of some fishing rods.

Trout anglers are reminded of the following rules and regulations:

A Delaware fishing license is required, unless an angler is exempt.

A Delaware trout stamp is required through Nov. 30 to fish in White Clay Creek, as well as other designated trout streams stocked earlier this year, unless an angler is exempt.

Trout fishing is open one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset, unless otherwise restricted by area rules.

The daily possession limit is six trout, except for a daily possession limit of four trout when fishing in or within 50 feet of the designated fly-fishing-only section of White Clay Creek.

Managed by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, trout are purchased from hatcheries and stocked using revenue from anglers purchasing Delaware trout stamps. Trout stocking in Delaware is also supported by federal U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Sport Fish Restoration funds generated by anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps are sold online and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase a license online, visit https://de.gov/fishinglicense. For additional information on Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps, call 302-739-9918.

For more information on fishing in Delaware, visit the 2020 Delaware Fishing Guide. The guide also is available in printed form from license agents throughout the state or by calling 302-739-9914.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 65,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with DNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###