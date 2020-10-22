Mobile Logistics Robot Market Size to Generate $11.26 Billion, Globally, by 2025 at 21.2% CAGR
Acceptance of mobile logistics robots in upcoming economies to fasten up the overall delivery and transport processes.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand from e-commerce retailers to fasten up the transportation of goods and commodities along with perfect warehouse management and the need to ensure safety of workers at high-risk and hazardous workplaces drive the growth in the market. However, high initial acquisition cost and unseen challenges occurring in the untested working environments hamper the growth of the market. On the other hand, acceptance of mobile logistics robots in upcoming economies to fasten up the overall delivery and transport processes and emergence of industry 4.0 into logistics and warehousing offer new corridors of opportunities in the mobile logistics robot market.
According to the report, the global mobile logistics robot market was valued at $2.42 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $11.26 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.2% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of top winning strategies, key segments, changing market trends, market size & estimations, and competitive landscape.
Get Your Sample Report - Download Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5152
Pick and place functionality segment to maintain its top status by 2025
Pick and place functionality segmentaccounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its leadership status by 2025. This is due to increased productivity through time saving and flexibility. However, packaging segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.5% from 2017 to 2025, owing to cost-effectiveness, quickness, class, cost-efficiency, and innovation in packaging, especially in pharmaceutical and food & beverage verticals by robots.
Warehouses to witness a robust growth in terms of revenue by 2025
Warehouses accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017 and is likely to continue the lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to warehouse robots augmenting the delivery and transportation of manufacturing units without incurring additional cost to the already existing eco-system. However, hospitality segment is expected to register the highest growth with a CAGR of 24.0% from 2017 to 2025, owing to improved capability to perform major task in the hospitality sector such as around delivery. The report also offers insights on healthcare and other industry verticals.
Access Full Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-logistics-robot-market
North America to grow at the fastest rate
North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.4% from 2017 to 2025, owing to surge in automation process across various business verticals and need to fasten up the overall operational and manufacturing processes. However, Asia-Pacific holds the major market share, accounting for more than half of the share, due to upsurge in manufacturing units and huge market opportunities for electronic and electric commodities.
Make Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5152
Leading market players
Key market players evaluated in the research are Aethon (ST Engineering Ltd), Asic Robotics AG, Amazon Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Fetch Robotics, Ink, Greyorange, Kuka AG, Mobile Industrial Robot Aps (Teradyne, Inc.), Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. (Omron Corporation), and Savioke.
Related Reports:
SCARA Robot Market Size by 2027
Collaborative Robot Market Size by 2027
Industrial Cobot Market Size by 2027
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue Subscription Based Report Library - Allied Market Research