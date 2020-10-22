The Movie Studio Acquires Intellectual Property Rights to ‘The Last Warhead’ Film, Already in Production

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) announces it has purchased the intellectual property rights to “The Last Warhead,” a film in production (view the trailer at https://v i meo.com/396757260 ). This valued addition brings the company’s total to three movies in production, with casting opportunities available to viewers and subscribers through the “Be in Our Movies” vertical on the company’s over-the-top (OTT) platform and mobile app.



When completed and officially launched, The Movie Studio’s app will enable casting auditions on all media devices for $2.99 per month. A campaign to promote the app is in development and will include social media ad placement strategies targeting relevant demographics for the company’s app, as well as the proposed engagement of high-profile social media influencers to participate in the distribution of the ads in a pay or revenue-sharing agreement. The social media influencers could also have opportunities for potential casting in the company’s in-production “Moviesodes.”

The Movie Studio App is available for download in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The Movie Studio will employ a split-screen graphic interface that will enable app users to access the app’s “Watch Our Movies” function for free in an advertiser video on demand (AVOD) capacity, and the app’s subscription-based video on demand (SVOD) “Be in our Movies!” feature is available for only $2.99 per month.

These two key verticals (“Watch Our Movies” and “Be in Our Movies”) are an open architecture for the addition of substantial motion picture content to the company’s film library. The Movie Studio seeks to pull motion picture content onto its OTT platform utilizing revenue-share agreements with motion picture producers, distributors and content providers.

The second graphic interface, “Be in Our Movies!” will allow subscribers to upload videos of themselves reading dialogue from one of the company’s three in-development movies and then send their audition submission clips to The Movie Studio for consideration by the company’s producers. Subscribers can upload one video clip per month and may change their application between the different available movie opportunities.

The application will mirror the company’s current website and utilize The Movie Studio’s OTT platform as the foundation of the subscription-based SVOD. Once the app has been completed and officially launched, the initial marketing campaign will kick off. The campaign is designed for Instagram and Facebook, targeting millennials and other demographics. The company has completed production of the initial launch advertisement clip, which viewers will be able to click on to be taken to app download screens in the Apple or Google app stores.

The Movie Studio’s unique SVOD business model is designed as a recurring revenue model that disrupts traditional feature film distribution arteries and disrupts traditional motion picture participation ideologies that legacy pathways are the only way to be in motion pictures.

“We are excited about acquiring the intellectual property for ‘The Last Warhead.’ The Movie Studio now owns three motion pictures, adding to the company’s assets and growing library of movies. These in-production movies, when completed, will be integrated into our SVOD OTT platform and app. This will add to the company’s revenue streams to monetize shareholder equity,” said Gordon Scott Venters, CEO.

ABOUT THE MOVIE STUDIO

The Movie Studio, Inc. is currently involved with launching its own OTT platform and app for integration of its own and aggregated substantial feature film projects, music videos, television shows and other intellectual properties. The Movie Studio operates as a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, produces and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption via theatrical release, video on demand, foreign sales, and on various media devices. The Movie Studio, Inc. is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution. The company was formerly known as Destination Television, Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio, Inc. in November 2012. The Movie Studio, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For information on the company, please visit www.themo v iestudio.com .

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

