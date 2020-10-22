CEO Dr. Shankar Musunuri to Discuss the Importance of Gene Therapy Strategic Partnerships at 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders Europe Conference

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases, today announced Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ocugen, will speak on the importance of strategic partnerships in gene therapy including product consistency, identifying the right partner as well as providing examples of successful partnerships at the 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders Europe Conference from October 26-28, 2020 presented digitally.



Presentation Details:

Title: “The Importance of Strategic Partnerships in Gene Therapy”

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM (GMT)

Location: Digital

Register: https://genetherapy-europe.com/take-part/register/

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com .

