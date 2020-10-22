Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,212 in the last 365 days.

American National Bankshares Reports Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported third quarter 2020 earnings of $7.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share. Those results compare to $8.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and net income of $5.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, recognized for the second quarter of 2020. Earnings for the first nine months of 2020 were $21.3 million, or $1.93 per diluted common share, compared to $13.5 million, or $1.30 per diluted common share for the same period of 2019. Earnings for the nine months of 2019 were impacted by $11.3 million in merger related expenses.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley commented, “We are pleased to report a strong quarter given the continuing challenges our nation and economy face with the pandemic. Capital, liquidity and credit quality all remain strong. Earnings and overall profitability continue to be relatively strong, and core deposit growth continued during the quarter at a robust pace.”

Third quarter 2020 highlights include:

  • Earnings produced a return on average assets of 1.01% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 0.80% in the previous quarter and 1.43% for the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Average deposits grew 4.7% during the quarter and 21.0% over the same quarter of 2019; the cost of deposits decreased to 0.52% in the third quarter, compared to 0.64% in the previous quarter and 1.00% in the same quarter of the prior year.

  • Net interest margin was 3.26% for the quarter, up from 3.22% in the second quarter of 2020 and down from 3.75% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Noninterest revenues increased $457 thousand, or 11.9%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $121 thousand, or 2.9%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 13.7%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $348 thousand, or 2.5% when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • The third quarter provision for loan losses totaled $2.6 million, which compares to a provision of $4.8 million for the previous quarter, and a recovery of $12 thousand in the same quarter in the prior year. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans held for investment increased to 1.01% at period end. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans increased to 1.16% at period end.

  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets remained stable at 0.16% at September 30, 2020 and at June 30, 2020, and up from 0.15% at September 30, 2019.

  • Annualized net charge-offs were 0.01% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to zero for the corresponding quarter in the prior year and down from 0.06% for the second quarter of 2020.

  • During the third quarter of 2020, the Company continued to participate in the Small Business Administration’s PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, which was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Company had outstanding net PPP loans of $266.0 million at September 30, 2020, which compares to $264.0 million at June 30, 2020. The Company had net unamortized PPP loan origination fees with a balance of $6.8 million at September 30, 2020, which compares to $7.8 million at June 30, 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $21.5 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 6.1%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $873 thousand, or 4.2%, from the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2020 included $800,000 in cash basis accretion income related to the collection of a purchased loan previously charged off in a prior American National bank acquisition. The fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin for the quarter was 3.26%, up from 3.22% in the prior quarter and down from 3.75% in the same period a year ago (non-GAAP). The increase from second quarter was attributable to the increase in cash basis accretion during the period, partially offset by the full quarter impact of lower yielding PPP loans and the continuing effects of a significantly lower rate environment. The decrease from the same quarter in the prior period was attributable to lower yielding PPP loans coupled with a significantly lower rate environment.

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the third quarter of 2020, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $861 thousand, compared to $948 thousand for the same period in 2019 and $801 thousand in the prior quarter. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the remaining three months of 2020 (estimated) $530
For the years ending (estimated):  
2021 1,850
2022 1,139
2023 697
2024 367
2025 266
Thereafter 978

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $4.6 million as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and up from $3.7 million at September 30, 2019. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.16% at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, compared to 0.15% at September 30, 2019.

The provision for loan losses was $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $4.8 million for the previous quarter and a recovery of $12 thousand for the same period in the previous year. A smaller provision was needed in the third quarter compared to the second as economic factors stabilized; however, the bank continues to see stress in certain industry segments, has an active Disaster Assistance Program, and recorded higher specific reserves during the period. The allowance for loan losses was $21.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $18.5 million at June 30, 2020 and $12.8 million at September 30, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.01% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 0.06% in the previous quarter and none for the same period in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.01% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.88% at June 30, 2020 and 0.71% at September 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans increased to 1.16% at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.01% at June 30, 2020 and 0.71% at September 30, 2019.

American National continues to utilize a Disaster Assistance Program during the pandemic for borrowers. At September 30, 2020, American National has provided interest only and payment deferrals to customers with balances amounting to $135.2 million, representing 6.5% of total loans held for investment, which compares to $395 million or 18.8% of outstanding loans held for investment at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act, the Company has granted $15 million in second time payment or interest deferrals, representing less than 1% of total loans held for investment.

American National continues to use an incurred loss model for its allowance methodology and has not implemented the new current expected credit losses standard (“CECL”). CECL incorporates an estimation of expected losses over the life of the loans instead of the current model which is an incurred loss model. The CECL implementation guidance was amended in October 2019 allowing for the deferral of CECL for smaller reporting companies. American National qualified under this amendment and elected to defer the implementation until January 2023.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $457 thousand or 11.9% to $4.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $3.8 million in the prior quarter and increased $121 thousand or 2.9% from the same period in the prior year. Mortgage banking income was higher by $137 thousand or 15.3% over the prior quarter primarily the result of increased mortgage loan refinance volumes due to the current low interest rate environment. Trust revenues were up $101 thousand or 10.6% over the previous quarter. Income from small business investment companies ("SBICs") was up $217 thousand or 182.4% over the previous quarter. Comparing the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2019, the increase was reflective of increased mortgage banking income and trust revenues, offset by decreased service charges on deposit accounts and securities gains.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 amounted to $14.1 million, up $1.7 million, or 13.7%, when compared to the $12.4 million for the previous quarter and up from $13.8 million or 2.5% when compared to the same period in the previous year. The increase from the second quarter of 2020 was a result of the deferral of salary expenses of $1.6 million related to PPP originations in the second quarter. The third quarter of 2019 reflected a small bank credit from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessment which accounted for the majority of the change period over period.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 20.0%, compared to 20.6% for the prior quarter and 21.1% for the same period in the prior year.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at September 30, 2020 were $2.9 billion, an increase of $38.8 million from June 30, 2020 and $448.8 million from the same quarter one year ago. The improvement over the same period a year ago is primarily due to loan growth from the origination of PPP loans and an increase in cash and cash equivalents, partially attributable to the PPP deposits.

At September 30, 2020, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.1 billion, a decrease of $15.6 million or 3.0% annualized from June 30, 2020. Loans held for investment increased $281.6 million or 15.6%, from June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, loans held for investment were only slightly higher year over year.

Deposits amounted to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2020, with growth of $38.9 million or 6.4% annualized from June 30, 2020 and $428.8 million or 21.0% annualized compared to the same quarter of 2019. The growth over the prior quarter and prior period of 2019 relates to the continued growth in new accounts and higher average cash balances. Customers have continued to maintain higher cash balances throughout the second and third quarters of 2020 as future liquidity needs remain uncertain. This buildup of cash reserves primarily accounts for the significant increase over the same period of 2019.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.55% at September 30, 2020 as compared to 8.49% at June 30, 2020 and 9.50% at September 30, 2019.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 25 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $884 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from acquisitions and depositions; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (6) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (7) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Jeffrey W. Farrar
Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
(434)773-2274
farrarj@amnb.com

 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
         
    September 30
      2020       2019  
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 35,633     $ 47,025  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     234,638       95,592  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     358,493       308,490  
Restricted stock, at cost     8,707       8,621  
Loans held for sale     6,789       5,646  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs     2,086,094       1,804,447  
Less allowance for loan losses     (21,088 )     (12,758 )
Net Loans     2,065,006       1,791,689  
Premises and equipment, net     39,979       39,261  
Other real estate owned, net     999       1,353  
Goodwill     85,048       84,633  
Core deposit intangibles, net     6,482       8,165  
Bank owned life insurance     28,278       27,612  
Other assets     33,252       36,442  
         
Total assets   $ 2,903,304     $ 2,454,529  
         
         
Liabilities        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 820,384     $ 604,498  
Interest-bearing deposis     1,650,316       1,437,364  
Total deposits     2,470,700       2,041,862  
Customer repurchase agreements     41,906       38,924  
Long-term borrowings     35,609       35,524  
Other liabilities     23,108       20,973  
Total liabilities     2,571,323       2,137,283  
         
Shareholders' equity        
Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,      
none outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,      
10,969,756 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and    
11,116,250 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019     10,919       11,063  
Capital in excess of par value     154,495       159,792  
Retained earnings     163,855       147,030  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net     2,712       (639 )
Total shareholders' equity     331,981       317,246  
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,903,304     $ 2,454,529  
         


American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30   September 30
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
 Interest and Dividend Income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 22,346     $ 22,470     $ 65,046     $ 60,737  
Interest and dividends on securities:                
Taxable     1,545       1,890       5,228       5,691  
Tax-exempt     107       134       330       660  
Dividends     122       135       382       324  
Other interest income     59       329       356       853  
Total interest and dividend income     24,179       24,958       71,342       68,265  
                 
 Interest Expense:                
Interest on deposits     2,118       3,655       7,908       9,647  
Interest on short-term borrowings     42       166       237       516  
Interest on long-term borrowings     524       515       1,523       1,423  
Total interest expense     2,684       4,336       9,668       11,586  
                 
Net Interest Income     21,495       20,622       61,674       56,679  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses     2,619       (12 )     8,331       (6 )
                 
Net Interest Income After Provision for                
(Recovery of) Loan Losses     18,876       20,634       53,343       56,685  
                 
Noninterest Income:                
Trust fees     1,054       979       3,019       2,826  
Service charges on deposit accounts     618       783       1,880       2,101  
Other fees and commissions     996       1,003       2,888       2,726  
Mortgage banking income     1,030       710       2,472       1,702  
Securities gains, net     -       105       814       575  
Brokerage fees     170       183       553       516  
Income from Small Business Investment Companies     98       143       34       174  
Losses on premises and equipment, net     (15 )     (2 )     (97 )     (89 )
Other     341       267       1,059       773  
Total noninterest income     4,292       4,171       12,622       11,304  
                 
Noninterest Expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits     7,989       7,662       21,540       22,029  
Occupancy and equipment     1,423       1,448       4,116       3,963  
FDIC assessment (credit)     162       (175 )     433       119  
Bank franchise tax     426       411       1,277       1,113  
Core deposit intangible amortization     402       448       1,246       961  
Data processing     705       589       2,253       1,838  
Software     353       287       1,112       932  
Other real estate owned, net     28       47       34       16  
Merger related expenses     -       -       -       11,322  
Other     2,652       3,075       7,895       8,744  
Total noninterest expense     14,140       13,792       39,906       51,037  
                 
Income Before Income Taxes     9,028       11,013       26,059       16,952  
Income Taxes     1,801       2,321       4,808       3,487  
Net Income   $ 7,227     $ 8,692     $ 21,251     $ 13,465  
                 
Net Income Per Common Share:                
Basic   $ 0.66     $ 0.78     $ 1.93     $ 1.30  
Diluted   $ 0.66     $ 0.78     $ 1.93     $ 1.30  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:                
Basic     10,966,645       11,127,603       10,983,729       10,341,919  
Diluted     10,969,901       11,138,008       10,988,090       10,351,753  
                 


American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Financial Highlights                    
Unaudited                        
                           
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)           At or for the Nine Months  
        3rd Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   Ended September 30,  
          2020       2020       2019       2020       2019    
EARNINGS                      
Interest income $ 24,179     $ 23,297     $ 24,958     $ 71,342     $ 68,265    
Interest expense   2,684       3,037       4,336       9,668       11,586    
Net interest income   21,495       20,260       20,622       61,674       56,679    
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses   2,619       4,759       (12 )     8,331       (6 )  
Noninterest income   4,292       3,835       4,171       12,622       11,304    
Noninterest expense   14,140       12,432       13,792       39,906       51,037    
Income taxes     1,801       1,422       2,321       4,808       3,487    
Net income     7,227       5,482       8,692       21,251       13,465    
                           
PER COMMON SHARE                    
Net income per share - basic $ 0.66     $ 0.50     $ 0.78     $ 1.93     $ 1.30    
Net income per share - diluted   0.66       0.50       0.78       1.93       1.30    
Cash dividends paid   0.27       0.27       0.27       0.81       0.77    
Book value per share   30.26       29.86       28.54       30.26       28.54    
Book value per share - tangible (a)   21.92       21.48       20.19       21.92       20.19    
Closing market price   20.92       25.04       35.47       20.92       35.47    
                           
FINANCIAL RATIOS                    
Return on average assets   1.01   %   0.80   %   1.43   %   1.05   %   0.80   %
Return on average equity   8.76       6.68       11.04       8.66       6.35    
Return on average tangible equity (a)   12.66       9.85       16.31       12.60       9.23    
Average equity to average assets   11.50       11.91       12.98       12.09       12.60    
Tangible equity to tangible assets (a)   8.55       8.49       9.50       8.55       9.50    
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent   3.26       3.22       3.75       3.32       3.70    
Efficiency ratio (a)   53.00       49.74       53.79       52.40       57.25    
Effective tax rate   19.95       20.60       21.08       18.45       20.57    
                           
PERIOD-END BALANCES                    
Securities   $ 367,200     $ 331,217     $ 317,111     $ 367,200     $ 317,111    
Loans held for sale   6,789       2,845       5,646       6,789       5,646    
Loans, net     2,086,094       2,101,711       1,804,447       2,086,094       1,804,447    
Goodwill and other intangibles   91,530       91,932       92,798       91,530       92,798    
Assets       2,903,304       2,864,539       2,454,529       2,903,304       2,454,529    
Assets - tangible (a)   2,811,774       2,772,607       2,361,731       2,811,774       2,361,731    
Deposits     2,470,700       2,431,776       2,041,862       2,470,700       2,041,862    
Customer repurchase agreements   41,906       46,296       38,924       41,906       38,924    
Long-term borrowings   35,609       35,588       35,524       35,609       35,524    
Shareholders' equity   331,981       327,433       317,246       331,981       317,246    
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)   240,451       235,501       224,448       240,451       224,448    
                           
AVERAGE BALANCES                    
Securities (b)   $ 333,778     $ 315,659     $ 323,202     $ 339,701     $ 340,439    
Loans held for sale   9,943       4,554       3,904       5,899       2,890    
Loans, net     2,092,412       2,048,277       1,817,732       1,990,312       1,663,856    
Interest-earning assets   2,648,990       2,525,998       2,207,935       2,483,908       2,054,087    
Goodwill and other intangibles   91,749       92,161       93,077       91,883       77,154    
Assets       2,870,213       2,755,470       2,426,678       2,706,359       2,243,343    
Assets - tangible (a)   2,778,464       2,663,309       2,333,601       2,614,476       2,166,189    
Interest-bearing deposits   1,619,960       1,564,430       1,443,947       1,560,204       1,347,532    
Deposits     2,434,645       2,325,331       2,012,653       2,277,211       1,864,230    
Customer repurchase agreements   45,689       43,716       39,470       43,649       39,265    
Other short-term borrowings   -       -       1,986       1       3,502    
Long-term borrowings   35,597       35,575       35,806       35,575       33,107    
Shareholders' equity   330,038       328,051       314,980       327,231       282,644    
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)   238,289       235,890       221,903       235,348       205,490    
                           
American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Financial Highlights                    
Unaudited                        
                           
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)           At or for the Nine Months  
        3rd Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   Ended September 30,  
          2020       2020       2019       2020       2019    
CAPITAL                        
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic         10,966,645       10,959,545       11,127,603       10,983,729       10,341,919    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted         10,969,901       10,963,248       11,138,008       10,988,090       10,351,753    
                           
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES                    
Beginning balance $ 18,507     $ 14,065     $ 12,786     $ 13,152     $ 12,805    
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses   2,619       4,759       (12 )     8,331       (6 )  
Charge-offs     (126 )     (444 )     (66 )     (675 )     (189 )  
Recoveries     88       127       50       280       148    
Ending balance $ 21,088     $ 18,507     $ 12,758     $ 21,088     $ 12,758    
                           
LOANS                        
Construction and land development $ 151,613     $ 141,392     $ 143,788     $ 151,613     $ 143,788    
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   382,121       388,947       348,857       382,121       348,857    
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied         608,954       589,821       534,362       608,954       534,362    
Residential real estate   279,815       291,242       318,833       279,815       318,833    
Home equity     111,448       114,397       122,074       111,448       122,074    
Commercial and industrial   543,746       566,859       324,508       543,746       324,508    
Consumer     8,397       9,053       12,025       8,397       12,025    
Total     $ 2,086,094     $ 2,101,711     $ 1,804,447     $ 2,086,094     $ 1,804,447    
                           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END                  
Nonperforming loans:                    
90 days past due and accruing $ 285     $ 375     $ 874     $ 285     $ 874    
Nonaccrual     3,088       2,855       1,446       3,088       1,446    
Other real estate owned and repossessions         1,210       1,346       1,353       1,210       1,353    
Nonperforming assets $ 4,583     $ 4,576     $ 3,673     $ 4,583     $ 3,673    
                           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                    
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.01   %   0.88   %   0.71   %   1.01   %   0.71   %
Allowance for loan losses to                    
nonperforming loans   625.20       572.97       549.91       625.20       549.91    
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.16       0.16       0.15       0.16       0.15    
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.16       0.15       0.13       0.16       0.13    
Annualized net charge-offs                    
to average loans   0.01       0.06       0.00       0.03       0.00    
                           
                           
OTHER DATA                      
Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 569,095     $ 536,014     $ 546,407     $ 569,095     $ 546,407    
Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)       $ 314,809     $ 301,096     $ 308,820     $ 314,809     $ 308,820    
Number full-time equivalent employees (e)   341       345       365       341       365    
Number of full service offices   25       26       28       25       28    
Number of loan production offices   1       1       1       1       1    
Number of ATMs   37       38       40       37       40    
                           
                           
Notes:                        
                           
(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.
(c) - Market value.
(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet.      
(e) - Average for quarter.                    


      Net Interest Income Analysis
      For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
      (Dollars in thousands)
      Unaudited
                               
                Interest          
        Average Balance   Income/Expense (a)   Yield/Rate  
                               
        2020   2019   2020   2019   2020   2019  
Loans:                         
  Commercial $ 544,712   $ 320,802   $ 4,495   $ 3,820   3.28 % 4.72 %
  Real estate   1,549,078     1,489,155     17,755     18,487   4.58   4.97  
  Consumer   8,565     11,679     144     209   6.69   7.10  
    Total loans (b)   2,102,355     1,821,636     22,394     22,516   4.26   4.94  
                               
Securities:                        
  U.S. Treasury   10,541     -     3     -   0.11   -  
  Federal agencies & GSEs   61,405     127,956     287     767   1.87   2.40  
  Mortgage-backed & CMOs   194,585     133,121     942     851   1.94   2.56  
  State and municipal   46,432     45,830     294     330   2.53   2.88  
  Other   20,815     16,295     275     242   5.28   5.94  
    Total securities   333,778     323,202     1,801     2,190   2.16   2.71  
                               
Deposits in other banks   212,857     63,097     59     329   0.11   2.07  
                               
  Total interest-earning assets   2,648,990     2,207,935     24,254     25,035   3.66   4.53  
                               
Non-earning assets   221,223     218,743                  
                               
    Total assets $ 2,870,213   $ 2,426,678                  
                               
Deposits:                        
  Demand $ 410,228   $ 324,058     56     119   0.05   0.15  
  Money market   580,200     453,873     475     1,415   0.33   1.24  
  Savings   206,493     176,673     24     94   0.05   0.21  
  Time     423,039     489,343     1,563     2,027   1.47   1.64  
    Total deposits   1,619,960     1,443,947     2,118     3,655   0.52   1.00  
                               
Customer repurchase agreements      45,689     39,470     42     150   0.37   1.51  
Other short-term borrowings   -     1,986     -     12   -   2.42  
Long-term borrowings   35,597     35,806     524     519   5.89   5.80  
  Total interest-bearing                        
    liabilities   1,701,246     1,521,209     2,684     4,336   0.63   1.13  
                               
Noninterest bearing demand deposits      814,685     568,706                  
Other liabilities   24,244     21,783                  
Shareholders' equity   330,038     314,980                  
    Total liabilities and                        
      shareholders' equity $ 2,870,213   $ 2,426,678                  
                               
Interest rate spread                 3.03 % 3.40 %
Net interest margin                 3.26 % 3.75 %
                               
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)         21,570     20,699          
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)         75     77          
Net interest income         $ 21,495   $ 20,622          
                               
                               
Notes:                          
                               
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.  
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.  
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.  


      Net Interest Income Analysis
      For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
      (Dollars in thousands)
      Unaudited
                               
                Interest          
        Average Balance   Income/Expense (a)   Yield/Rate  
                               
         2020    2019    2020    2019   2020   2019  
Loans:                          
  Commercial $ 464,094   $ 302,750   $ 12,414   $ 10,609   3.57 % 4.69 %
  Real estate   1,522,803     1,354,358     52,319     49,782   4.58   4.90  
  Consumer   9,314     9,638     451     485   6.47   6.73  
    Total loans (b)   1,996,211     1,666,746     65,184     60,876   4.36   4.87  
                               
Securities:                        
  U.S. Treasury   7,292     -     47     -   0.86   -  
  Federal agencies & GSEs   70,604     135,937     1,147     2,475   2.17   2.43  
  Mortgage-backed & CMOs   198,528     124,258     3,144     2,353   2.11   2.52  
  State and municipal   43,345     64,084     871     1,348   2.68   2.80  
  Other   19,932     16,160     812     653   5.43   5.39  
    Total securities   339,701     340,439     6,021     6,829   2.36   2.67  
                               
Deposits in other banks   147,996     46,902     356     853   0.32   2.43  
                               
  Total interest-earning assets   2,483,908     2,054,087     71,561     68,558   3.84   4.45  
                               
Non-earning assets   222,451     189,256                  
                               
    Total assets $ 2,706,359   $ 2,243,343                  
                               
Deposits:                        
  Demand $ 371,155   $ 299,769     294     245   0.11   0.11  
  Money market   550,063     432,980     2,254     3,962   0.55   1.22  
  Savings   192,632     163,525     101     201   0.07   0.16  
  Time     446,354     451,258     5,259     5,239   1.57   1.55  
    Total deposits   1,560,204     1,347,532     7,908     9,647   0.68   0.96  
                               
Customer repurchase agreements      43,649     39,265     237     461   0.73   1.57  
Other short-term borrowings   1     3,502     -     51   0.50   1.94  
Long-term borrowings   35,575     33,107     1,523     1,427   5.71   5.75  
  Total interest-bearing                        
    liabilities   1,639,429     1,423,406     9,668     11,586   0.79   1.09  
                               
Noninterest bearing demand deposits      717,007     516,698                  
Other liabilities   22,692     20,595                  
Shareholders' equity   327,231     282,644                  
    Total liabilities and                        
      shareholders' equity $ 2,706,359   $ 2,243,343                  
                               
Interest rate spread                 3.05 % 3.36 %
Net interest margin                 3.32 % 3.70 %
                               
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)         61,893     56,972          
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)         219     293          
Net interest income         $ 61,674   $ 56,679          
                               
                               
Notes:                          
                               
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.  
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.  
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.  


American National Bankshares Inc.                      
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                    
Unaudited                          
                             
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)           At or for the Nine Months    
        3rd Qtr   2nd Qtr   3rd Qtr   Ended September 30,    
          2020       2020       2019       2020       2019      
EFFICIENCY RATIO                      
Noninterest expense $ 14,140     $ 12,432     $ 13,792     $ 39,906     $ 51,037      
Add/subtract: gain/loss on sale of OREO   (23 )     8       (22 )     12       55      
Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization         (402 )     (417 )     (448 )     (1,246 )     (961 )    
Subtract: merger related expenses   -       -       -       -       (11,322 )    
        $ 13,715     $ 12,023     $ 13,322     $ 38,672     $ 38,809      
                             
Net interest income $ 21,495     $ 20,260     $ 20,622     $ 61,674     $ 56,679      
Tax equivalent adjustment   75       75       77       219       293      
Noninterest income   4,292       3,835       4,171       12,622       11,304      
Subtract: gain on securities   -       -       (105 )     (814 )     (575 )    
Add: loss on fixed assets   15       -       2       97       89      
        $ 25,877     $ 24,170     $ 24,767     $ 73,798     $ 67,790      
                             
Efficiency ratio     53.00   %   49.74   %   53.79   %   52.40   %   57.25   %
                             
TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME                    
Non-GAAP measures:                      
Interest income - loans $ 22,394     $ 21,427     $ 22,516     $ 65,184     $ 60,876      
Interest income - investments and other   1,860       1,945       2,519       6,377       7,682      
Interest expense - deposits   (2,118 )     (2,478 )     (3,655 )     (7,908 )     (9,647 )    
Interest expense - customer repurchase                      
agreements     (42 )     (66 )     (150 )     (237 )     (461 )    
Interest expense - other short-term borrowings         -       -       (12 )     -       (51 )    
Interest expense - long-term borrowings   (524 )     (493 )     (519 )     (1,523 )     (1,427 )    
Total net interest income $ 21,570     $ 20,335     $ 20,699     $ 61,893     $ 56,972      
Less non-GAAP measures:                      
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans   (48 )     (48 )     (46 )     (138 )     (139 )    
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities         (27 )     (27 )     (31 )     (81 )     (154 )    
GAAP measures $ 21,495     $ 20,260     $ 20,622     $ 61,674     $ 56,679      
                             
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY                    
Return on average equity (GAAP basis)   8.76   %   6.68   %   11.04   %   8.66   %   6.35   %
Impact of excluding average goodwill                      
and other intangibles   3.90       3.17       5.27       3.94       2.88      
Return on average tangible equity                      
(non-GAAP)     12.66   %   9.85   %   16.31   %   12.60   %   9.23   %
                             
TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS                      
Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)   11.43   %   11.43   %   12.92   %   11.43   %   12.92   %
Impact of excluding goodwill and                      
other intangibles   2.88       2.94       3.42       2.88       3.42      
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio                      
(non-GAAP)     8.55   %   8.49   %   9.50   %   8.55   %   9.50   %
                             
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE                      
Book value per share (GAAP basis) $ 30.26     $ 29.86     $ 28.54     $ 30.26     $ 28.54      
Impact of excluding goodwill and                      
other intangibles   8.34       8.38       8.35       8.34       8.35      
Tangible book value per share                      
(non-GAAP)   $ 21.92     $ 21.48     $ 20.19     $ 21.92     $ 20.19      
                             
ADJUSTED LOAN LOSS ALLOWANCE                      
Allowance for loan losses $ 21,088     $ 18,507     $ 12,758     $ 21,088     $ 12,758      
Credit discount on purchased loans   7,896       9,868       12,937       7,896       12,937      
Adjusted loan loss allowance $ 28,984     $ 28,375     $ 25,695     $ 28,984     $ 25,695      
                             
Total loans, net $ 2,086,094     $ 2,101,711     $ 1,804,447     $ 2,086,094     $ 1,804,447      
Subtract: PPP loans, net   (265,941 )     (264,022 )     -       (265,941 )     -      
Total loans less PPP loans, net $ 1,820,153     $ 1,837,689     $ 1,804,447     $ 1,820,153     $ 1,804,447      
                             
Adjusted loan loss allowance to                      
total loans less PPP loans, net   1.59   %   1.54   %   1.42   %   1.59   %   1.42   %
                             

 

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

American National Bankshares Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.