Pankaj Bohra elected as IACC West India Council President
Bi-lateral trade between the two countries has gone up tremendously in the last few years with the USA emerging as the largest trading partner of India in its foreign trade”AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pankaj Bohra elected as IACC West India Council President.
Ahmedabad based Chartered Accountant, Pankaj Bohra, has been elected as the President of the West India Council of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC). Mr. Bohra is the first person from Gujarat to be elected as the President of the West India Council of IACC since the inception of Gujarat Branch of IACC a few decades ago.
Mr. Bohra, 56, who was earlier associated with Ernst & Young (EY), is a Senior Partner of Pankaj Bohra & Co. Chartered Accountants. He has been associated with IACC for the past 12 years and brings with him a rich experience of Corporate Governance including professional expertise in the fields Audit & assurance, Tax Advisory, Corporate Finance, Cross Border Investments etc.
Commenting on his elevation, Mr. Bohra said, “Relations between India and the USA are stronger than ever. Bi-lateral trade between the two countries has gone up tremendously in the last few years with USA emerging as a largest trading partner of India in its foreign trade. However, we believe there is a huge potential for further scaling up of bi-lateral trade & investments. The West India Council of IACC will actively engage with the governments & other stakeholders and continue to work in this direction.”
In the meantime, Shailesh Goyal, Founder-Director of Simulations Public Affairs Management Services has also taken over as Chairman of the Gujarat Branch of IACC. He was earlier serving as Vice Chairman of IACC Gujarat Branch.
