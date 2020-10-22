Rheology Modifiers Market to grow at 7.2% CAGR during forecast period - Global Insights on Trends, Regulatory Landscape, Growth Drivers, Key Players, Value Chain Analysis, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Booming industrial paints and coatings application in construction industry is expected to provide opportunities for the rheology modifiers market growth

The "Rheology Modifiers Market By Type (Organic, Inorganic), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Adhesives & Sealants, Construction, Inks, Pharmaceuticals, and Oil & Gas) And Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America And Middle East And Africa), Forecast, 2018 To 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global rheology modifiers market surpassed USD 3.05 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.2% by the end of 2028. Increased demand from different applications mainly triggers the development of the global market for rheology modifiers. Paints & coatings is the main use for Rheology Modifiers. End consumers of labels and coatings are automobile, processing, furniture, metal and other related industries. These industries are advanced in Western Europe's developed economies and are rising in the range of 2% to 4% in North America. On the opposite, the growth rate of these sectors is high, roughly 5% to 6%, in the emerging economies of Eastern Europe, Latin America and APAC.

The cosmetics industry is growing rapidly in developing markets such as Brazil, China, and India. The customer understanding of the use of high-quality beauty products and desire to pay higher prices propel the cosmetics market on a global scale, thereby increasing the need for rheological modifiers. In addition, the rising production of crude oil and the discovery of shale gas are projected to increase demand for the market for rheological modifications.

In terms of volume, in 2019, the organic segment constituted the largest part of the global market. Also, the fastest growing segment in the forecast timeframe is expected to be. Organic rheology modifiers differ from inorganic rheological modifiers in chemistry and availability and are based primarily on natural raw materials. They were further divided into two main groups, natural and synthetic. The high efficiency and environmentally friendly properties of organic rheology modifiers are the principal factors behind this type in various applications.

In the study, the analysis of the market value chain also analyses the different features of the global rheology modifiers industry. Furthermore, several quality components are included in the market study for market constraints, key industry factors and opportunities. The report also includes a detailed market assessment of profiling companies and local and global competition between suppliers.

On the release liner market there is a strong competition between the already known and new players. Furthermore, liner players seek potential markets to compete with other players in the sector through the establishment of mergers and acquisitions, contracts, the purchases of other companies and new startups, partnerships and the improvement of business lives.

APAC is the largest market of rheology modifiers, followed by North America and Europe. The rapid industrial development of APAC has fueled the development of the Rheology Modifiers industry over the last few years, which is expected to continue over the next five years the last decade saw the progression of domestic and foreign investment in main sectors, such as petroleum, manufacturing, construction and mining. The IMF estimates that China's GDP growth rates for 2018 were 6.3 percent, with industrial sector growth and demand for rheological developments in the field estimated to lead to. In the last decade, India experienced modest GDP growth.

